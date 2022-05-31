T-Mobile Customers on the East Coast Facing Widespread Outage Impacting Calling and Messaging [Update]

BY Chandraveer Mathur

Published 31 May 2022

t-mobile unsplash

If you’re a T-Mobile customer living along the East coast and are facing trouble placing calls and sending messages, you are not alone. Several T-Mobile customers have taken to Twitter to express their woes. The cellular network is yet to acknowledge the outage.

Popular outage tracking platform Downdetector shows that complaints about the T-Mobile outage spiked at noon ET/ 9:00 AM PT. The heatmap of the source of complaints suggests customers on the east coast of the US are the worst affected. Notable hotspots of the issue include Washington, New York, and Boston.

According to the complaint pouring in on Twitter, those affected by the outage are unable to make calls and send or receive text messages. However, complaints about mobile data outages don’t appear to be widespread. Very few users claim that their 5G connection is dropping.

Possible Solutions

Some iPhone users affected by the outage say rebooting their device helped restore normalcy. On the other hand, the fix does not seem to be working for all the users.

T-Mobile has yet to acknowledge the outage and explain what the underlying issue is. People tagging the carrier in their complaint about the outage on Twitter seem to be getting an automated “all looks good on my side” response.

We will update this post if T-Mobile issues a statement or identifies a possible fix affected customers could try. Make sure you check back later for additional details.

RELATED :Ookla Finds T-Mobile’s Cellular Internet Twice as Fast as Rivals, Verizon’s Broadband Fastest

Update: T-Mobile Acknowledges Outage, Explains the Cause

T-Mobile finally confirmed that its services are unavailable due to an outage in some areas. It says the outage has been caused by a “commercial power outage” and efforts to restore service are ongoing. 

“A commercial power outage earlier today has caused intermittent impacts to some voice calls, data, and messaging in parts of the Northeast. Our teams will continue working on full service restoration.”

