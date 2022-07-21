T-Mobile’s Latest Plan For Small Businesses Bundles Apple Business Essentials for Free

T-Mobile today introduced a new plan specifically for its business customers. Called Business Unlimited Ultimate+ for iPhone, the new T-Mobile wireless plan comes with everything that small business owners would want. It bundles the phone plan, Apple Business Essentials, AppleCare+, a new iPhone 13 for every new line in a single T-Mobile plan, and much more.

Currently, business owners have to go through many steps before handing a mobile to their employees. From buying a device and a plan, onboarding and upgrading those devices, keeping them secure and updated, and configuring apps and settings for each employee, the process is very cumbersome.

T-Mobile and Apple have now teamed up to offer a plan that makes things simpler for all small business owners. Not only will it make it easier to manage all the devices, but it also comes with a number of benefits. Perks of the Business Unlimited Ultimate+ plan include:

A new iPhone 13 for every new line

Apple Business Essentials with AppleCare+

Unlimited talk, text, and data

200GB of hotspot data per month

Unlimited in-flight WiFi on select airlines

Unlimited text, data, and 5GB of free high-speed data abroad

For those wondering what Business Essentials is, it is a device management program from Apple that is built for small businesses. Business owners get employee device management, while employees get the benefits of AppleCare+ — including 24/7 phone support and onsite repairs for iPhones. T-Mobile’s Business Unlimited Ultimate+ for iPhone plan costs $50 a month per line with six or more lines. The Apple Business Essentials service is free for the first year. After the first year, the service will cost $2.99 per month per device. You can learn more about T-Mobile’s new plan in the video down below:

Source: T-Mobile