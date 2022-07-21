T-Mobile’s Latest Plan For Small Businesses Bundles Apple Business Essentials for Free

BY Sriansh

Published 21 Jul 2022

T-Mobile

T-Mobile today introduced a new plan specifically for its business customers. Called Business Unlimited Ultimate+ for iPhone, the new T-Mobile wireless plan comes with everything that small business owners would want. It bundles the phone plan, Apple Business Essentials, AppleCare+, a new iPhone 13 for every new line in a single T-Mobile plan, and much more.

Currently, business owners have to go through many steps before handing a mobile to their employees. From buying a device and a plan, onboarding and upgrading those devices, keeping them secure and updated, and configuring apps and settings for each employee, the process is very cumbersome.

T-Mobile and Apple have now teamed up to offer a plan that makes things simpler for all small business owners. Not only will it make it easier to manage all the devices, but it also comes with a number of benefits. Perks of the Business Unlimited Ultimate+ plan include:

  • A new iPhone 13 for every new line
  • Apple Business Essentials with AppleCare+
  • Unlimited talk, text, and data
  • 200GB of hotspot data per month
  • Unlimited in-flight WiFi on select airlines
  • Unlimited text, data, and 5GB of free high-speed data abroad

For those wondering what Business Essentials is, it is a device management program from Apple that is built for small businesses. Business owners get employee device management, while employees get the benefits of AppleCare+ — including 24/7 phone support and onsite repairs for iPhones.

T-Mobile’s Business Unlimited Ultimate+ for iPhone plan costs $50 a month per line with six or more lines. The Apple Business Essentials service is free for the first year. After the first year, the service will cost $2.99 per month per device. You can learn more about T-Mobile’s new plan in the video down below:

Source: T-Mobile

Related Articles

Apple ‘May Have Failed’ to Develop 5G Modem for iPhone 15 [Update]

Chandraveer Mathur
M2 Chip

M2 Chip’s Geekbench Scores Compared against Every Other Recent Apple Chip

Chandraveer Mathur
M2 Chip

Apple Working on M2 Pro Mac mini and Three Other M2-Powered Macs for Later this Year

Chandraveer Mathur

Apple Could Announce Mixed Reality Headset in January Next Year: Kuo

Chandraveer Mathur
must-have-ipad-pro-pencil-apps-featured

IPAD PRO 2

Oct 30, 2016

11 Must Have Apps for Apple Pencil and iPad Pro Users

Khamosh Pathak

iPad Pro is a beast of a machine. Yes, it runs iOS but don’t let that fool you. iOS has many ways to be productive and for doing creative work. Granted, it’s different

Read More

MACOS

Jun 13, 2016

‘Apple File System’ Is the Company’s New File System for watchOS, iOS, tvOS, and macOS

Rajesh Pandey

It has long been rumored that Apple is working on a new file system to replace the archaic HFS+ file system that macOS currently uses. The company was expected to announce a new file system

Read More
Apple volunteer

APPLE NEWS

Mar 16, 2015

‘Apple Global Volunteer Program’ will let employees sign up to help local communities

Evan Selleck

Apple is no stranger to donating large sums of money to a cause, or to even help diversification within the tech industry. But now it's aiming to donate some individual human hours as well,

Read More

Want to know more about apple Products

We launch new articles subscribe and get updated. MAX 1 email a week. No spam, ever.

Cancel