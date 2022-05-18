Video: Apple Shares Unique New iPhone Privacy Ad

BY Chandraveer Mathur

Published 18 May 2022

iPhone Hello screen Unsplash

Apple spares no opportunity to reiterate that the iPhone is a privacy-focused product. The company’s latest advertisement uploaded to YouTube revisits the subject, spotlighting App Tracking Transparency and Mail Privacy Protection features.

The scene depicted in the ad shows how Apple’s iPhone features are designed to ensure users can control how and when their personal data is collected. The video shows a young woman called Ellie whose personal data is being auctioned off to the highest bidder. Items going under the hammer include her iPhone emails, location data, contacts, browsing history, and purchase history, among other things. The ad then shows Ellie using App Tracking Transparency (ATT) and Mail Privacy Protection. The bidders and auctioneer then disappear as the ad comes to a close.

If you aren’t aware, Apple’s ATT framework allows users to opt out of targeted advertising in apps. It debuted in iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5, wreaking havoc with the advertisement-centric monetization models of social media platforms such as Facebook. ATT works by limiting how trackers can log your activity across apps and websites. This activity is usually shared with data brokers and advertisers who use it to target advertisements to the right audiences.

Meanwhile, the Mail Privacy Protection feature on iPhone helps keep your activity on the Mail app confidential. When enabled, it hides your IP address and prevents senders from tracking whether or not you opened the mails. The feature was introduced with iOS 15, iPadOS 15, and macOS Monterey.

The latest privacy-centric ad can be seen as Apple’s attempt to stand up against regulatory action looming over the company. You can view Apple’s ad below, but if you are in the US, you could also see billboard campaigns the company says it will run with the catchphrase “Privacy. That’s iPhone.”

Related Articles

iOS 15.4

Data Suggests Most iOS 15 Users Turn off Personalized Ads; Search Ads Conversion Rates Remain Unaffected

Chandraveer Mathur
European Union Unsplash

EU Law Mandating CSAM Detection Could Spell Trouble for Apple

Chandraveer Mathur
USB C micro USB USB A Lightning cable

USB-C iPhone in the Pipeline for 2023 Launch: Kuo

Chandraveer Mathur
Foldable iPhone

Apple Working on Thinner OLED Panels Lacking Polarizer Layer: Report

Chandraveer Mathur

DEALS

Apr 30, 2014

Build Your Dream App with the iOS 7 Developer Bundle [Deals Hub]

Megan Lopez

We talk a lot about apps that other people have made that may simplify tasks or improve parts of your day or just simply keep you entertained. But even given the wealth of apps available

Read More

MACOS

Jun 13, 2016

‘Apple File System’ Is the Company’s New File System for watchOS, iOS, tvOS, and macOS

Rajesh Pandey

It has long been rumored that Apple is working on a new file system to replace the archaic HFS+ file system that macOS currently uses. The company was expected to announce a new file system

Read More
Apple volunteer

APPLE NEWS

Mar 16, 2015

‘Apple Global Volunteer Program’ will let employees sign up to help local communities

Evan Selleck

Apple is no stranger to donating large sums of money to a cause, or to even help diversification within the tech industry. But now it's aiming to donate some individual human hours as well,

Read More