10 Best Medical Alert Systems in 2024



Both your health and the health of your family are some of the most important things you can invest in. As we grow older and discover new illnesses and disabilities, it’s important to implement certain systems that ensure safety and protection while aging.

A medical alert system, for example, will provide fast access to medical assistance and emergency services when they’re needed most. If you live by yourself or care for someone who has a critical medical condition, this may prove to be a life-saving device.

With so many options on the market, it’s important to find a system that meets your needs and budget. The best medical alert systems allow for independence and provide extra peace of mind for loved ones.

If you’re interested in learning more about the top medical alert systems and how they work, this article is for you.

What Are the Best Medical Alert Systems?

There are several medical alert companies out there, and they all offer different features, add-ons, and pricing options.

So, what are the best medical alert systems? See them listed below:

If you’re considering a mobile and/or home medical alert system, our research of the best medical alert systems carefully examines all important factors, including the pricing structure, features, etc.

That way, you have all the information necessary when deciding which system is right for you and your family.

Medical Guardian – Best Mobile Medical Alert System Overall

Pricing Structure: Plans start at $30 for at-home systems and $40 for on-the-go systems

Device Range: 1,300–1,400 feet

Connection Type: Landline system or cellular carrier (AT&T or Verizon)

Fall Detection: When fall detection mode is activated, Medical Guardian’s monitoring center will be notified. This means that help is provided even when the medical alert device can’t be reached. Plus, all detection pendants and buttons automatically send a signal to the base unit or mobile device. The fall detection feature is considered an extra add-on that costs $10 per month.

Medical Guardian is a personal emergency response systems provider, offering a wide selection of medical alert systems and monitoring devices.

If you are looking for an on-the-go or at-home medical alert system, Medical Guardian has you covered. Most of their products have 32 hours of battery life, a wellness check add-on, and activity tracking, allowing you to feel confident while living independently or enabling your loved one to access help in the event of an emergency.

At-Home Medical Alert Systems

Classic Guardian: $30 per month and no equipment fee: The basic unit connects to a landline and has a range of 1,300 feet.

Home 2.0: $35 per month and $125 equipment fee: This more advanced at-home system includes a base unit and help button with a 1,400-foot range and a strong cellular connection.

On-the-Go/Mobile Alert Systems

Mobile 2.0: $40 per month and $125 equipment fee: This system comes with a base unit, a help button (500-foot range), advanced location tracking, and 3-day battery life.

Mini Guardian: $40 per month and $125 equipment fee: This device offers reliable coverage through the nationwide 4G cellular network, WiFi and GPS location tracking, continuous monitoring, a 2-way speaker, and a 5-day battery life.

MG Move: $40 per month and no equipment fee: This system features a 24/7 monitoring center, an optional social circle app, a step counting feature, and local real-time weather data.

Bundles/Extra Services

Medical Guardian has an assortment of different add-on products and features, however, most cost extra every month. These include:

A free caregiver app

Automatic fall detection (additional $10 per month)

Real-time emails and text notifications when the help button is pressed (additional $2.99 per month)

Protection plan (additional $6.99 per month)

A lockbox attached to the front door to store keys when emergency responders need to enter the home (additional $2.99 per month)

Standard wall button (additional $2.99 per month) and voice-activated wall button (additional $4.99 per month)

Pros

Transparent pricing, with no hidden fees

Advanced location tracking

Large selection of At-Home and mobile medical alert systems

Cons

No warranty available and protection plans cost extra

No free trial available

Expensive pricing compared to other medical alert companies

Bay Alarm Medical – Best Monitoring Center

Pricing Structure: Prices start at $25 for the at-home system and $30 for mobile systems

Device Range: 1,000 feet

Connection Type: Landline and cellular (AT&T and Verizon networks)

Fall Detection: Bay Alarm Medical fall detection is one of the fastest medical alert functions on the market, only taking about 15 seconds or less to reach the Bay Alarm Medical emergency monitoring center. The automatic fall detection button also includes caregiver tracking and costs an extra $10 per month.

Bay Alarm Medical is one of the best medical alert systems available, providing affordable medical alert systems with mobile GPS tracking technology and other advanced features.

With a large selection of innovative products, like the In-Car Medical Alert Device, Bay Alarm Medical allows for access to medical help anytime, anywhere.

Some other medical alert companies ask for your payment up front, but not Bay Alarm Medical. They are dedicated to giving you the right medical alert system that fits your needs and budget, with both free trials and money-back guarantees available.

You can try Bay Alarm Medical risk-free for 30 days. If you decide the system isn’t right, you can ship the system back and get a full refund (minus shipping costs). Plus, there are no hidden fees with this medical alert company.

At-Home Medical Alert Systems

SOS Home: $25-$30 per month: In-home medical alert system that includes a base unit and wearable combo button to alert monitoring centers. Prices vary for landline systems versus mobile connections (discussed in greater detail below).

On-the-Go/Mobile Alert Systems

SOS All-In-One: $40 per month: This device features a built-in help button, 2-way speaker, automatic fall detection, and GPS location tracking.

SOS Mobile: $30 per month: Includes GPS + WiFi location services, caregiver tracking, and optional fall detection.

SOS Smartwatch: $35 per month: Touch screen smartwatch that features a dedicated SOS button to connect with the 24/7 monitoring center, a strong network connection, and a built-in step tracker.

Bundles/Extra Services

Bay Alarm Medical offers a free Account Manager App to review billing and update account information.

This medical alert company also offers several bundle options, including:

In-Home Basic: $25 per month: Includes a landline system and 24/7 monitoring

In-Home Preferred: $30 per month: Includes 4G LTE systems that connect up to 60% faster than landline devices.

In-Home Premium: $40 per month and a $30 device fee: Includes an in-home button and an auto-fall wearable button that automatically connects to a 24/7 monitoring center without needing to press a button.

Pros

Affordable medical alert systems

30-day risk-free trial period and price lock guarantee

Smartwatch option with a built-in step tracker

Optional fall detection

Cons

No warranty or protection plan upgrade

Limited device options compared to most medical alert companies

$30 device fee for the auto-fall button

MobileHelp – Best For Automatic Fall Detection

Pricing Structure: Prices start at $20 for at-home systems and $34 for mobile systems

Device Range: 600–1,400 feet

Connection Type: Landline and cellular (AT&T)

Fall Detection: Many medical alert systems offered by MobileHelp have the option to add automatic fall detection for an extra $10 per month.

MobileHelp is a reliable medical alert company that provides fast emergency response times, low prices, and an impressive line-up of devices.

Unlike some of the other medical alert companies, MobileHelp has extremely fast response times ranging from 1 to 15 seconds, compared to the average of 15 to 20 seconds. Their systems are also very affordable across the board (mobile medical alert systems, in-home systems, and bundled options).

Pricing and response times are often important considerations for potential customers when choosing a medical alert system, and MobileHelp gets an A+ in both categories.

At-Home Medical Alert Systems

MobileHelp Classic: $20 monthly fee: Some of the highlights of this at-home system include a waterproof help button, remote activation, easy unit installation, 24/7 monitoring, and 1,400-foot device range.

Touch Classic: $55 monthly fee: A medical alert touchscreen tablet with extra features, including a picture gallery, games such as Sudoku, and optional activity tracking.

Wired Home: $25 monthly fee: A landline-based medical alert system with extensive coverage (up to 600 feet), two-way communication, a wearable help button, and a 24/7/365 emergency monitoring service.

On-the-Go/Mobile Alert Systems

MobileHelp Micro : $34 per month: Lightweight device with multi-mode GPS detection and optional fall detection.

MobileHelp Solo: $38 per month: Mobile system with a base unit for at-home use and a waterproof help button.

Bundles/Extra Services

MobileHelp provides bundled packages for complete protection:

MobileHelp Duo: $42 per month: A combination of the at-home and mobile system

Mobile Duo: $45 per month: Includes two mobile devices at a discounted rate

Touch Duo: $55 per month: This bundle includes one touchscreen tablet and one mobile device

MobileHelp also offers several extra services:

MobileHelp: A telehealth service that allows for virtual doctor’s appointments for non-emergent conditions, like a cold or the flu.

MobileHelp Connect: An online portal to access location detection, activity tracking, and medication reminders.

Pros

Price guarantee where customers are locked into the standard retail rate for two years

Referral program ($200 discount for some MobileHelp products)

Several bundle options for larger households

Cons

$100 processing fee for the Touch Classic and Touch Duo

LifeFone – Best For Premium Features

Pricing Structure: Prices start at $30 for in-home systems and $44 for mobile systems

Device Range: 1,300 feet

Connection Type: Landline and cellular (AT&T or Verizon)

Fall Detection: For an additional $5-10 per month, you can get the automatic fall detection feature. LifeFone will then connect you to a live operator who can dispatch the right help for the situation. With 24/7 GPS location tracking, you can get medical help anytime, anywhere.

When looking for the best medical alert system for you or your family members, LifeFone is definitely a company that’s worth checking out. Their systems come fully equipped with fall detection, a 32-hour backup battery life, and waterproof units.

All mobile devices can be connected to wireless carriers like AT&T and Verizon. While LifeFone has great mobile device options, you can always have your device connected to a landline if your home isn’t quite up to date with the latest tech.

With benefits like a 30-day trial period, a price lock guarantee, and a lifetime protection plan for manufacturer defects, you’ll find LifeFone to be one of the best medical alert systems on the market.

At-Home Medical Alert Systems

At-Home Landline System: $30 per month: This system has a water-resistant help button, a room temperature sensor, and up to 1,300 feet range.

At-Home Cellular System: $35 per month: This cellular-based device includes all the features in the landline system, plus medication reminders that are programmed through the app.

On-the-Go/Mobile Alert Systems

VIP Active: $44 per month: Voice-in pendant that uses 4G LTE cellular service.

VIPx: $46 per month: Lightweight mobile system with 30-day battery life, optional fall detection, and advanced location tracking.

Bundles/Extra Services

Automatic fall detection add-on ($5 more per month)

VIP and VIPx mobile systems support AT&T and Verizon coverage, rather than just one service.

Generous referral program in which you receive a free month for every new customer referred.

Pros

No equipment or activation fees

30-day money-back guarantee

Lifetime price guarantee

Cons

No fall detection add-on available for the in-home system

Life Protect 247 – Best For an Affordable Medical Alert System

Pricing Structure: Services start at $50 per month

Device Range: 1,000 feet

Connection Type: Landline, Cellular, and GPS

Fall Detection: Unfortunately this device does not have fall detection, but be on the lookout for updates. But with a touch of a button, you can contact the emergency response team for help.

Life Protect 24/7 is a reputable company offering mobile-based medical alert systems, with care specialists available to assist customers 24/7 for both emergency and non-emergency situations.

Life Protect 24/7 is known for its mobile monitoring options. The only product available is the Mobile Monitoring Unit. So, this is the medical alert system you want for convenience and peace of mind, knowing you can get help if you fall or if medical emergency attention is needed.

Unlike many competitors, Life Protect 24/7 does not offer automatic fall detection, wellness checks, lockboxes, voice activation features, or medication reminders. But, if you’re looking for a straightforward, easy-to-use system, then Life Protect 24/7 is the one for you.

On-the-Go/Mobile Alert Systems

Life Protect 24/7 costs $50 per month for its Mobile Monitoring Unit. This covers the cost of the recurring monitoring service, with the device provided free of charge.

The company has three main payment options:

Annual Plan: $479.88 per year (equal to $39.99 per month)

Quarterly Plan: $129.96 every three months (equal to $43.32 per month)

Monthly Plan: $50 per month

The Mobile Monitoring Unit is a small, lightweight device with a help button that notifies 24/7 emergency operators.

Pros

No equipment or activation fees

Does not require any long-term contracts

Easy set-up process

Limited 1-year warranty and a 30-day money-back guarantee on all products

Cons

Lacks key features like fall detection and medication reminders

Divoti – Best For Custom Medical ID Bracelets

Pricing Structure: Prices start at $14

Device Range: n/a

Connection Type: n/a

Fall Detection: n/a

Don’t be fooled, not everyone looking at medical alert devices requires GPS tracking, a long battery life, or even a life alert device at all. Some prefer beautifully crafted jewelry and accessories instead.

Divoti sells engraved medical alert jewelry, mostly bracelets and necklaces. While none of these devices are connected to a specific system, these engraved charms and tags act as personal medical alerts. These tags give essential information about your health and medical needs.

For example, these are beautiful pieces that let medical professionals know of your medical needs while keeping you stylish. For people with serious medical conditions (like epilepsy, diabetes, cardiac problems, or allergies) that respond to medical treatments differently, medical alert jewelry will tell emergency responders to be cautious when administering medication.

Wearable Alert Systems

Medical Alert Bracelets and Necklaces: Prices range from $14 to $90: The engraved tag can include your condition (i.e., diabetes), medication (i.e., insulin), food and/or medication allergies (i.e., allergic to nuts), and the contact information of a loved one.

Pros

Beautifully made, everyday jewelry and accessories

Custom laser engravings

Includes your most important medical details

Cons

Lacks many of the beneficial features of a medical alert system, like GPS tracking

Alert-1 – Best On-the-Go System

Pricing Structure: Monthly plans start at $62/month and annual plans start at $53/month

Device Range: 400-600 feet for in-home systems

Connection Type: GPS, WiFi & Cellular network

Fall Detection: Alert-1 can sense if there’s an accident like a fall or medical emergency with its fall detection feature and will send out a medical care alert.

When looking for a medical alert system with the best emergency response services and features, Alert-1 is at the top of our list. Alert1, which has been in the business since 1988, sets itself apart from competitors by providing a monitoring center that’s open 24/7, with operators and dispatchers that can help callers in 190 different languages. Additionally, Alert-1 has extremely fast response times (17-second average) and a friendly customer service team.

Alert-1 mobile units and in-home systems offer basic features, like fall detection and life alert, along with more advanced functions for tech-savvy people, like medication reminders and a caregiver app.

At-Home Medical Alert Systems

In-Home Medical Alert: From $19: Home-based protection device that comes with a base unit, unlimited button pushes and talk time, 100% showerproof help buttons, and 24-hour backup battery life (with optional fall detection upgrade).

On-the-Go/Mobile Alert Systems

On-the-Go Medical Alert: From $29: On-the-go pendant that receives emergency response in all 50 states (with optional fall detection and GPS available)

On-the-Go Wrist Watch Medical Alert + GPS + Pedometer: From $29: Medical alert watch with GPS pinpoints, a pedometer to track steps, and a weather app

Bundles/Extra Services

Alert1 offers monthly, quarterly, and annual payment plans for its subscription. Essentially, the longer you sign up, the more money you will save.

The annual plan costs $53 per month and offers two free months and free shipping. The monthly plan costs $62 per month and you will have to pay for shipping.

Alert-1 also offers several extras for an additional fee, including:

Medication Reminder and Organizer ($149.95)

Voice Extender ($99)

Fall Protection Package ($200)

Mobile Fall Detection Pendant ($39.95)

Emergency Lock Box ($39.95)

Wall-Mounted Emergency Button ($39.95)

Advantage Warranty Plan ($8.33/month)

Pros

Fast response times

Operators can assist in 190 languages

No long-term contracts or hidden fees

Optional monitored smoke detector

Cons

Limited 600-foot range for in-home systems

Short battery life

Extra features can get pricey

Fall Detection is not available for the watch system

OneCallAlert – Best Emergency Response System

Pricing Structure: Services start at $37.95 per month

Device Range: 600 feet for at-home systems and up to 1,400 feet for mobile systems

Connection Type: GPS technology and cellular coverage nationwide

Fall Detection: OneCallAlert offers automatic fall detection for an additional $10 per month

If you are looking to have a medical alert system in place in case of a fall or emergency, OneCallAlert has one of the best basic systems available. In fact, these devices are also some of the most affordable medical alert systems available.

Most of OneCallAlert’s devices offer two-way communication, which provides peace of mind for active seniors and caregivers alike. The range will depend on the type of connection. If it is connected by landline, the range can only reach about 600 feet from the base unit. But mobile on-the-go devices can reach up to 1,400 feet.

At-Home Medical Alert Systems

In-Home Landline: Prices start at $24.95: Includes a wearable help button (pendant), two-way communication feature, 32-hour battery backup, and 24/7 emergency monitoring service

On-the-Go/Mobile Alert Systems

Mobile On-the-Go: Prices start at $37.95: Includes a waterproof, wearable help button (on wrist or lanyard style), two-way communication feature, GPS tracking, and 24/7 emergency monitoring service

All-in-One: Prices start at $39.95: Mobile device with multi-mode location accuracy and a high-quality audio speaker

Bundles/Extra Services

One Call Alert offers bundles for its at-home and on-the-go emergency monitoring services:

Mobile Double Plan: $44.95: Includes 2 mobile units with GPS and 2 help buttons (wrist or lanyard)

Complete Protection Plan: $41.95: Includes a mobile unit with GPS, cellular base unit, and a help button (wrist or lanyard)

Pros

No installation fees

Easy setup and activation

No long-term contracts or hidden fees

Cons

No multilingual emergency response operators are available

Pricing Structure: Prices start at $28 per month

Device Range: Up to several yards

Connection Type: Landline and cellular (AT&T)

Fall Detection: The fall detection feature utilizes a two-way speaker so you can speak with a medical alert provider and get an emergency response, which costs an additional $10 per month.

GetSafe is a part of the company Bay Alarm Medical, which was reviewed earlier in this article. The difference is that GetSafe has an in-home security system that does not require the user to wear a pendant necklace or wristband.

Instead, you will place various life alert devices around your home, including a base unit, standard wall buttons, and voice-activated buttons. You will have all the benefits of an at-home medical care alert system without having to carry it or wear it everywhere.

All GetSafe medical alert systems provide monitoring 24 hours a day, seven days a week. That way, neither you nor your loved one will ever go unprotected while in the house.

Unfortunately, GetSafe plans are a bit more expensive because of the equipment costs, as well as the monitoring fee. Equipment fees start at $79.00 and go all the way up to $279.00, plus an additional $27.95 per month monitoring charge.

At-Home Medical Alert System

All systems include a 4G LTE base unit and varying voice-activated wall buttons and standard wall buttons. See the details below:

GetSafe Medical Alert Starter: $27.95 monthly subscription fee and $79 equipment fee: Includes 1 voice-activated wall button and 1 lanyard button

Medical Alert Standard: $27.95 monthly subscription fee and $179 equipment fee: Includes 2 voice-activated wall buttons, 1 standard wall button, and 1 lanyard button

Medical Alert Select: $27.95 monthly subscription fee and $279 equipment fee: Includes 3 voice-activated wall buttons, 2 standard wall buttons, and 1 lanyard button

On-the-Go/Mobile Alert Systems

Optional Wearable Device: $20 monthly fee and an equipment fee of $79: Mobile GPS Help Button that can be bundled with an at-home system.

Bundles/Extra Services

A mobile app for caregivers to track the user’s location (extra $5/month)

Fall detection monitoring on the help button (extra $10/month)

Lockbox for emergency medical technician (EMT) access (one-time $30/month)

Hardware protection plan that covers accidental damage (extra $5/month)

Pros

Unique alternative to wearable medical alert systems

Can cover small to large-sized homes

Optional caregiver tracking mobile app

Cons

Steep equipment and monitoring fees

No activity tracking is available

LifeStation – Best 24/7 Emergency Monitoring Center

Pricing Structure: Monthly plans start at $32.95/month

Device Range: Up to 1,000 feet

Connection Type: Landline, Cellular & GPS

Fall Detection: Fall detection is available for most devices for an additional $10 per month

When searching for the best medical alert systems, LifeStation is a top contender. The company offers easy-to-use mobile and in-home devices, and even partners with leading senior institutions, including the American Legion, the Veterans of Foreign Wars, and big healthcare providers like Aetna and Kaiser Permanente.

At-Home Medical Alert Systems

At Home Medical Alert System (Landline): $21.95: Includes a landline base unit and help button for either your wrist or neck

In-Home Medical Alert System (Cellular): $30.95: Includes a cellular base unit and help button for either your wrist or neck

On-the-Go/Mobile Alert Systems

Sidekick: $37.95: Includes a wearable device with a two-way speaker and help button

Sidekick Smart: $43.95: Includes cellular and GPS-enabled smartwatch with enhanced location services and advanced features to measure the users’ step count and heart rate

Bundles/Extra Services

There are also several optional features provided by LifeStation, including:

Spouse Monitoring ($3.99/month)

Lockbox ($2.95/month)

Wall buttons ($2.95/month)

Fall detection ($10/month)

Pros

Affordable landline systems

5-day battery life for mobile devices

Smartwatch medical alert system available

Cons

No medication reminders

Limited in-home range

What Is a Medical Alert System?

A medical alert system is an in-home and/or mobile device that allows you to call for medical help if you fall, get injured, or have another medical need.

Rather than calling 911, the system will connect you to a monitoring center where care professionals will assess the situation and send emergency services if necessary.

Overall, a medical alert system provides an extra layer of protection for older adults at risk of falling or often in need of medical attention.

How Do Medical Alert Systems Work?

Medical alert systems work by connecting the equipment to on-call monitoring services. Essentially, when you push the help button on a mobile system, in-home system, or wearable device, a monitoring care professional will receive a notification that includes your location and information.

Some medical alert devices have two-way communication, so you can speak directly to the monitoring center staff member. They can then better assess the situation and provide the help you need.

The best medical alert systems also offer automatic fall detection, a technology built into the device that is able to sense when someone has fallen. It typically uses motion detection sensors to determine when you fall. The medical alert system will then automatically alert the monitoring center that you are in need of help.

What Are the Different Types of Medical Alert Systems?

There are a few types of medical alert systems and knowing the differences between each can help you decide which one is best for yourself or your loved one.

Every type of personal emergency response system is accessible in different ways, whether that’s through a landline or cellular connection. In order to choose the right medical alert system, you’ll need to figure out where and when you’ll need the medical alert device most.

Here are the different types of medical alert systems:

In-Home Medical Alert Systems

An in-home system enables you to access emergency services directly from your home.

These systems typically consist of a base station, wearable device, and wall buttons. The base station acts as a speakerphone for you to speak with care professionals if needed. The wearable device is often equipped with GPS tracking and fall detection technology. And finally, the wall buttons are for you to press if you need assistance.

With access to emergency response, fall detection, medication reminders, and other important medical alert features, you can get the help that you need with an at-home medical alert system.

Mobile Medical Alert Systems

Mobile medical alert devices work outside the house. Some feature wearable devices with built-in speakers and microphones, while other medical alert companies supply a portable base station to carry in your pocket or on a lanyard.

Mobile systems generally have GPS location tracking embedded, helping monitoring centers, emergency responders, and loved ones locate you in an emergency.

You never know when a fall or medical emergency is going to take place. Having a mobile medical alert system allows you to go through your day with confidence. You can then head out of the house knowing that your medical alert system is watching over you.

Wearable Medical Alert Systems

There are many different wearable medical alert systems available as well, including watches, lanyards, bracelets, necklaces, and more. Most include a help button that medical alert system users can push to activate the base unit and notify emergency responders.

Who Should Use Medical Alert Systems?

Most medical alert systems cater to older adults and those living with illnesses and/or disabilities, especially if the person is living alone.

Here are a few examples of who medical alert systems are best suited for:

Seniors who are living independently

Seniors living in assisted living homes

People with chronic diseases

People with sensory/physical disabilities

People with fatal allergies

People who experience fainting spells

People recovering from surgery

Anyone who is living alone and needs peace of mind

While medical alert devices cannot prevent an emergency from occurring, they can help the person experiencing the emergency get assistance fast. Emergencies aside, these life alert systems also support safe aging, with features like activity monitoring, medication reminders, and live assistance for other, non-emergency concerns.

What to Consider When Choosing a Medical Alert System

There are many factors to weigh when choosing a medical alert system. Here are some of the most important things to consider when choosing one of the top medical alert systems.

24/7 Monitoring: To get the most from a medical alert system, choose one that offers round-the-clock monitoring. That way, you’ll be connected to a care professional whenever an emergency arises.

Wall Buttons: Many medical alert systems include wall buttons and allow you to purchase additional wall buttons if needed. When pressed, these buttons will signal the base station to communicate with the monitoring center. Wall buttons are best for those who don’t like or forget to put on their wearable devices.

Automatic Fall Detection: Most medical alert system providers offer fall detection for an additional fee. This technology is designed to assist in the event of a dangerous fall that renders the user unconscious and unable to press the help button.

GPS Tracking: A mobile system will generally offer real-time location tracking via GPA, which is helpful for those with memory loss. This feature can help loved ones or family members find the user quickly and easily.

Lockboxes: Many companies prefer for you to have a lock in addition to the device. That way emergency responders can easily access an extra key and enter your home to assist in an emergency event.

Activity Monitoring: This feature usually includes a built-in step tracker to monitor the user’s movement.

Medication Reminders: Some medical alert systems also provide medication reminders to help keep older adults on track and compliant with their prescribed meds.

How to Choose the Right Medical Alert System for You

Choosing the best medical alert system for you or your loved one will depend on a variety of different factors and preferences. For example, someone who spends a lot of time out of the house will likely benefit from a mobile system, but someone who doesn’t spend a lot of time away from home may benefit from an in-home system.

In addition to lifestyle factors, it’s also important to:

Evaluate why you’re considering a medical alert system.

Consider your budget and how much medical alert systems cost.

Think about where you or your loved one feels most uneasy.

Take into consideration how often you or your loved one is alone.

Think about how to make these new living arrangements safe.

Evaluate what each provider offers.

Decide if you or your loved one will remember to charge a mobile device and whether you need something with good battery life.

Consider what kind of emergency response you will need.

Decide if you need to allow others to access the medical alert system.

Medical Alert System FAQs

Which Medical Alert System Is the Best?

The best medical alert system is Bay Alarm Medical. Of all the medical alert system companies, this one offers a great range and an impressive emergency response service. While it is a bit on the pricey side, customers love that the devices are both easy to use and set up. Plus, the price bundling options offer customers a bigger value per purchase.

Does Insurance Cover Medical Alert Systems?

Some private insurers cover medical alert systems. Check with your insurance provider to see if they offer any coverage. You can also work with your insurance provider to see if certain devices or providers are covered.

Furthermore, some devices that are considered medically necessary durable medical equipment (medical equipment used in the home to provide a better quality of living) are tax deductible.

Are Medical Alert Systems Covered by Medicare?

Typically, traditional Medicare plans will not cover purchasing a medical alert system or the recurring monthly costs of the device.

If you are enrolled in Medicare Advantage, also known as Medicare Part C, some plans may offer partial or full coverage for medical alert systems. Most Medicare Advantage plans are offered by private insurance companies, so ask your provider about the coverage provided for medical alert systems.

There are a lot of different devices out there with competitive prices, which means you can find affordable options even if you’re not covered or only partially covered.

Does AARP recommend Medical Alert Systems?

AARP (the American Association of Retired Persons) recommends medical alert systems for seniors living independently. They are often considered essential for older adults living with serious medical conditions and/or disabilities. At the end of the day, medical alert systems can be the difference between life and death in certain situations. AARP recognizes this. With that said, check if the medical alert system provider offers discounts to AARP members.

Bottom Line

With the simple press of a button, a medical alert system will connect the user to a dispatcher who sends emergency services in the event of a medical crisis or emergency. To choose the best medical alert system, you have to think about your or your loved one’s lifestyle and consider a variety of factors, including the range of use, fall detection ability, and emergency response times.

There are devices specifically designed as in-home medical alert systems, while offers are used primarily as on-the-go systems, with GPS location tracking built-in to the device. No matter what type of medical alert system you choose, all are meant to reassure those who are medically vulnerable or caring for someone who is.

After analyzing data and information from 10 different companies, we recommend Bay Alarm Medical. With 2-way communication during an emergency, a 32-hour battery life, and a help button that has a signal range of up to 1,000 feet, Bay Alarm is the best medical alert system on the market.