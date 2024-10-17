Best Hearing Aids in 2024

If you have difficulty hearing, that doesn’t mean that you just have to deal with it for the rest of your life. There are multiple options available for people who have hearing loss. One of those options is using hearing aids. Thanks to modern science, people who have hearing loss can still live their normal lives, using their complete five senses.

Whatever your goals for life are, you don’t have to fret; you could simply get a hearing aid as recommended by your doctor.

There is a wide array of hearing aids out there and we’d like to show you the top 11 hearing aids available for you. Here, we’ll be showing the best hearing aids and what they do best. We’ll also be reviewing the whole overall features of each hearing aid.

What Are The Different Types of Hearing Aids?

Top 10 Best Hearing Aids

With the wide array of hearing aids that are available now, the process of choosing the perfect hearing aid for yourself has never been more tricky. To help you out, we have come up with our list of the top hearing aids that are worth your time.

1. Lexie Lumen (Best hearing aid for multiple hearing profiles)

The Lexie Lumen hearing aid is Bluetooth enabled and allows you to customize it to suit your hearing profile. All you have to do is connect the hearing aids to the app that comes with them and take the hearing check on the app. Once the check is done, the hearing aids should automatically adjust to the user’s hearing profile. The Lexie Lumen hearing aid is suitable only for adults (18 years or older) who have moderate hearing loss. Like eyeglass frames, the hearing aids come in different colors to suit different styles. Colors include silver, metallic black, light grey, bronze, and beige. However, the Lexie Lumen hearing aids are not designed for listening to music or taking calls.

Visibility : Lexie Lumen hearing aids look very much like Bluetooth earpieces in size and shape.

Ease of use / User experience: Due to its adaptability to multiple hearing profiles, we’ll rate this hearing aid high for ease of use.

Wireless connectivity: The lumen hearing aid makes use of Bluetooth for its connection.

Pricing : $799 (one-time payment) and $42 (two-year monthly installment)

Pros:

Automatic customization

Noise reduction

Multiple color options

Payment in installments.

Cons:

Can’t stream music and take calls

Only for adults.

2. Ofonix Elite (Best for soft speech hearing)

The Ofonix Elite hearing aid is designed for people who struggle to understand soft speech (female/children’s voices), have difficulty hearing conversations over distances, and have difficulty understanding in noisy environments. It has a very small design that is near invisible due to its size. The Ofonix Elite comes in a box that contains one assembled hearing aid, one shockproof travel case, one quick-start manual, one cleaning wire, one cleaning brush, a six-pack of size 312 batteries, three open domes of assorted sizes, one closed dome, one thin sound tube #2, and a lifetime of free phone support.

Visibility : The Ofonix Elite hearing aid is quite small and stays out of sight

Ease of use / User experience : The small design reduces the weight of the hearing aid on the user’s ears and improves comfort.

Wireless connectivity : None

Pricing : $395 (one time payment) and $98.75 (four interest-free installments)

Pros:

Small

Inexpensive

Cons:

Only two colors (beige and silver)

Not a customizable hearing aid

3. Doctor Paul SP (Best value for your money)

Doctor Paul SP is specially designed to be used by people who have severe hearing loss. It costs only $108.98 and has received very positive reviews from customers throughout the years. Most customers gave the hearing aid a five-star rating and admitted to being surprised by the results they got from using the product due to how cheap it is. The Doctor Paul SP is a digital behind-the-ear hearing aid that comes with a user manual, a Siemens type 13 battery, three differently sized ear plugs to fit comfortably in your ear, and two sound tubes.

The hearing aid has three programs that are best suited for different purposes. The normal mode, noise reduction mode, and Telecoil. The normal mode is best suited for when you are at home and simply watching the TV or spending time with family. The noise reduction mode is best suited for group meetings and outings with friends. The telecoil mode is used for telephones and loop/streamer

Visibility: It is small but only comes with one color.

Ease of use / User experience: The hearing aid has a button for interchanging between programs and a switch for reducing and increasing volumes.

Wireless connectivity: Digital

Pricing: $108.98

Pros:

Best offer for the money

Designed to fit either ear

Can take calls and stream

Cons:

Just one color (tan), not rechargeable

4. Audicus Dia II (Best hearing aid for multiple programs)

The Audicus Dia II is built to adapt to your surroundings by filtering out background noise and focusing on speech through the help of a built-in processor. It has a microphone that picks up sounds and a speaker that amplifies them. It also has a user-friendly design. The company offers free shipping in the U.S., a one-year warranty, expert support, and a 45-day trial. The hearing aid costs $998 for a pair with a 45-day money-back trial.

The Audicus Dia II has a button that allows you to tune the volume to your preferred level. It also comes with eight programmable channels and 140 hours of battery life. The device is available in three major colors such as beige, black, and silver. These colors are chosen to allow the device to blend with your hair or into your ear area. Additionally, The Dia II comes as a battery-powered hearing aid but is not rechargeable.

Visibility : The choice of colors and size of the hearing aid allows it to blend into your ear and hair areas, making it less visible and not distracting.

Ease of use / User experience: Apart from having features that allow you to easily operate the hearing aid, there is also the option of getting a remote for easy control of the hearing aid programs and volume.

Wireless connectivity : The device is Bluetooth enabled

Pricing : $998

Pros:

Audicus offers several programs to suit your needs and give you comfort

Three different color options

Strong battery life

Cons:

Not rechargeable

A bit expensive.

5. RIC Rechargeable Hearing Aids (Best waterproof and rechargeable hearing aid)

RIC Rechargeable Hearing Aids are one of the most advanced digital hearing aids. It has a design that allows it to deliver sound directly from the receiver to your inner canal reducing issues with feedback. The hearing aid also amplifies high-pitched sounds and is most favored by people who have mild or moderate hearing loss. It comes with four programs that adapt to your surroundings.

These programs allow you to adjust the hearing aid so you can hear clearly in any environment.

Also, after detecting sound, it is programmed to reduce the low-frequency gain of the device based on the wind speed. This improves the user’s comfort in breezy environments.

It is also pretty advanced as it makes use of waterproof technology. RIC Hearing Aids have a water-resistant coating that protects it from moisture and dirt. Also, it has the added feature of being rechargeable and needs only about 90 minutes to be fully charged. When fully charged, it can be used for approximately 20 hours.

Visibility : The hearing aid comes in black, allowing it to be less distracting. Also, it is quite small.

Ease of use / User experience : The device is designed to be very simple so it can be used even by those who are not necessarily tech-inclined.

Wireless connectivity : Bluetooth

Pricing : $607

Pros:

Rechargeable

Waterproof

Four different programs

Cons:

Just one color (black).

6. Listen Lively (Best hearing aid with a rechargeable battery)

Listen Lively hearing aids are very small and nearly invisible. They also have added features of being Bluetooth enabled and offer 360-degree sound.

The hearing aids are also connected to an app that is easy to use and allows you to connect with the product’s Audiology Team. Before getting the hearing aids, you are asked to take a free online hearing test handled by professionals. The test is done to ensure that your hearing aids are programmed to suit your hearing needs before they are delivered to your doorstep.

Also, the online hearing test and consultation with the audiologists help you find out if the hearing aids are what you need for your peculiar hearing loss. This is because not everyone with a hearing loss benefits from getting a hearing aid.

Visibility : The device is near invisible because of its size but can still be easily identified because of its color

Ease of use / User experience : The hearing aid offers a top user experience because of the user app that comes with it.

Wireless connectivity : Bluetooth-enabled

Pricing : $1195

Pros:

Rechargeable and replaceable battery

Bluetooth enabled

Three-year warranty

Cons:

Not for heavy hearing loss.

7. Audien EV1 (Best affordable hearing aid)

The Audien EV1 hearing aid is rechargeable and has a sleek design that is small, and virtually invisible. They disappear into the ear canal and prevent people from knowing you are wearing them. Audien EV 1 hearing aids amplify speech and reduce background noise. This makes it easier for you to hear in loud environments.

When charged fully, the Audien EV1 can work non-stop for 20 hours. For a comfortable experience, we recommend that you charge your hearing aids just as you are about to go to bed. This way, you can use them the next day. The Audien EV1 is arguable the cheapest hearing aid available on the market. According to the manufacturers, the hearing aid is cheaper because it does not involve seeing an audiologist and getting a personal-fitting hearing aid that is designed specifically for individual needs. According to the manufacturer, the hardware needed for building this hearing aid is not expensive.

Visibility : The Audien Ev1 hearing aids are small and not noticeable when inserted in the ears.

Ease of use / User experience : The hearing aid comes with four different tip sizes for better fitting.

Wireless connectivity : Not Bluetooth enabled

Pricing : $89

Pros:

Sleek and near invisible

Cheap

Rechargeable

Cons:

No test for individual programming

8. Audien Atom Pro (Best hearing aid for discretion)

The Audien Atom Pro is an improvement on this manufacturer’s previous two products, Audien EV1 and Audien EV3. These new hearing aids are one of the smallest hearing aids on the market and are also quite powerful. At just $249, it comes with its charging case that holds up to four days’ worth of charge power for the hearing aid. This charging case comes with a type-c charger.

The Audien Atom Pro hearing aid offers pretty much the same features as the most expensive hearing aids at a fraction of their cost. It even comes with an extra benefit of its new-age design which offers more comfort while being virtually unnoticeable.

Unlike other hearing aids where you hear high-frequency sound because of sound leaks, the Audien Atom Pro uses its enhanced Atom Series sound processor to fix this problem. Instead of amplifying the background noise and making it hard to hear people’s voices, the Audien Atom Pro allows you to hear people especially outdoors. The pair of hearing aids can be worn on any ear as they are not designed to fit only the right or left ear.

Visibility : Audien Atom Pro hearing aids are very small and are near invisible when worn.

Ease of use / User experience : It is easy to use as it does not have a power button. All you have to do is remove it from the case and insert it in your ear.

Wireless connectivity : None.

Pricing : $249

Pros:

Charging case

Atom sound technology

The smallest size available

Enhanced feedback cancellation

Cons:

Not FDA approved

9. HD 230 Digital (Best hearing aid for adult users)

The HD 230 Digital hearing aid is developed to fit perfectly in the average adult-sized ear canal. It is specially designed to serve people who have mild or moderate hearing loss. During the purchase process, the company will request that you send your audiogram to them. The audiogram will aid them in programming your hearing aid with a three-volume set. The first setting will be softer than the actual recommendation by the software. This is done to give you the option of a softer volume. The second setting is the exact recommendation of the software based on the audiogram you sent. Lastly, the third setting is programmed to be the loudest of the three.

However, if you do not send an audiogram, you will be sent a hearing aid with the company’s standard volume setting. The hearing aid’s noise reduction is programmed to always run alongside a feedback shield that helps to reduce unwanted noise.

The contents of the package sent to you after purchasing the pair of hearing aids include; a pack of batteries (six), a pack of open fitting tips, a pack of closed fitting tips, five spare wax guards and wax guard changing tools, a cleaning brush and a user guide.

Visibility : Noticeable.

Ease of use / User experience : Fits into the average adult’s ears

Wireless connectivity : None

Pricing : $333.90

Pros:

One-year warranty

Programmable

Three volume levels

Cons:

Cleaning and changing wax guard

Can be damaged by a wax build-up

Weak battery life

10. Eargo 6 (Best hearing aid for self-programming)

Unlike many of the hearing aids out there, the Eargo 6 is rechargeable and rids you of the stress of constantly changing batteries. The hearing aid’s battery has a 16-hour life and warns you to recharge as soon as the battery is less than 25%.

To make the Eargo hearing aids rechargeable and still really small, the Bluetooth had to be removed. Although the device uses Bluetooth to connect with its charging case, the hearing aids are not Bluetooth-enabled.

The Eargo app guides its users through the step-by-step process for pairing. It also uses the Sound Match feature to test the user’s hearing loss by playing tones at different volumes and frequencies. This process is similar to an audiometry test, but should not be seen as the same. After the test, the results are used by the app to create the best program for your Eargo 6 hearing aids. This program is best suited for quiet places like your home or a classroom.

The hearing aid has other programs that are set up for different environments. These programs simply use filters and volume changes to mask background noise, making it easier to hear conversations.

Visibility : Near-invisible

Ease of use / User experience : Easy to use and has an app that guides users through the pairing process

Wireless connectivity : Ultrasonic

Pricing : $2,950

Pros:

Discreet design

App control

Self-programmable

Cons:

Expensive

Doesn’t stream

How to Choose a Hearing Device

When choosing a hearing aid device, there are a few features to look out for in a hearing aid provider:

Visibility / Is it discreet

Wireless connectivity

Ease of use / User experience

Pricing

Adaptive noise reduction

Tinnitus relief

Ability to recharge

FDA Approval

Visibility / Is it discreet

One of the few things we considered when choosing the best hearing aids was their ability to be discreet. Most people with hearing loss would rather avoid stares from people and constant questions or impolite questions about their hearing aids. So, the hearing aids must be near invisible. To find the best discreet hearing aid on the market, we considered the following criteria:

Visibility – Is the hearing aid visible to those around you or is it hidden? A good hearing aid should have a design that is subtle and less distracting or almost invisible to the people around you.

Reliability – Does wax and moisture cause performance issues? If the hearing aid constantly has performance issues, then you may have to remove and clean it around people. This is not discreet.

Comfort – Is the hearing aid comfortable in your ear? This is the same as the reliability issue. If the hearing aid is not comfortable, you may have to constantly remove it in public. Also, the discomfort may be a result of the hearing aid’s bulkiness

Wireless Connectivity:

The next thing you want to consider when choosing hearing aid devices is connectivity. In modern times, hearing aids have become more compatible with Bluetooth devices such as smartphones, music players, and computers. At times, the hearing aid may come with an intermediary device that allows it to communicate with your phone.

You should take into consideration whether or not the hearing aid can stream music from your phone, whether it be iOS devices or Android. You should also see if the hearing aid can stream from laptops and other Bluetooth-enabled devices.

Also, do you want your hearing aid to stream with or without an external device when streaming from your phone or laptop? Finally, you want to consider how easy it is to pair. You don’t want to have frequent pairing issues with your hearing aids.

Ease of use / User experience:

When choosing your hearing aid, you should consider the ease of use and the kind of experience you will get from the hearing aid. The only way to do this is to know the different types of hearing aid and their distinct features.

Digital Vs Analog

Digital hearing aids convert sound waves into digital signals to produce a replica of the sound. They use computer chips to analyze speech and other sounds in the environment.

Digital hearing aids make it easier to hear more complex sounds, even with background noise. Most hearing aids today are digital. Analog hearing aids simply make sound waves louder. They amplify all sounds equally, making them difficult to distinguish. Analog hearing aids may use different settings in quiet and noisy environments.

Behind the ears: This kind of hearing aid may suit people of all ages with mild to severe hearing loss

Pros:

Comfortable to wear

Cons:

It may feel too big for some.

Behind-the-ear (BTE) hearing aids have a hard plastic case containing the electronics behind the ear and a small wire connected to a plastic earmold that fits into the outer ear.

The microphone and speaker are inside the earmold. Sound travels from the microphone to the electronics, returns to the speaker inside the earmold, and enters the ear. BTE hearing aids are suitable for people of all ages with mild or major hearing loss. However, some people may find it too big.

Pricing:

When choosing your preferred hearing aids, you must consider your budget. Many of the people who use hearing aids are older people who can’t afford expensive ones. Sadly, hearing aids can cost a lot, and insurance doesn’t always cover the costs.

In the latter parts of 2021, the FDA introduced a law that permitted the sale of hearing aids without a necessary audiologist test. This law will reduce the cost of hearing aids and the amount of money people affected with hearing loss spend before getting hearing aids.

Also, you should verify whether or not there would be extra costs included when buying your hearing aids before buying it. You don’t want to be tricked into paying for fittings and occasional maintenance if you don’t want to.

Adaptive Noise Reduction:

Many hearing aid users tend to complain of not being able to hear in noisy environments. Many hearing aids tend to amplify sounds and this can be a problem when you are in a noisy place. Therefore, we recommend going for hearing aids that have noise cancellation features or at least reduce the noise in the background.

A hearing aid that has multiple channels for processing sound is best suited for tackling this noise problem. They can process sound and at the same time mask the noise in the background. This allows the user to hear clearly.

Tinnitus Relief:

If you experience tinnitus, then you want to check if your hearing aid addresses that issue. If your doctor tells you that your hearing loss is due to permanent hearing damage, then we recommend that you start wearing hearing aids immediately.

Using hearing aids for your hearing loss can help to fill the sound void that you’re experiencing. Another way to treat tinnitus with hearing aids is sound masking. Sound masking can help to provide temporary relief to tinnitus by playing another sound on top of your tinnitus to drown the sound out.

Ability to Recharge:

To get the best results from your hearing aids, we recommend going for one that is rechargeable. Rechargeable hearing aids are more convenient and save more money in the long term. To find the best rechargeable hearing aids on the market, consider these criteria:

First, you want a hearing aid with a long-lasting battery. Go for hearing aids that can last between 16 to 20 hours to avoid charging during the day when you need them. Secondly, you want to go for one that charges very fast. A good hearing aid can charge as fast as two hours. Also, you want to check the battery’s durability. You don’t want to have to change batteries too frequently. The charging process is also important. It should be easy enough for anyone to charge. Finally, the charging case and the charger should be well designed and easy to carry around with you.

FDA Approval:

The Food and Drug Administration’s approval is necessary for any device to be considered a hearing aid. If it is not approved, then it is simply referred to as a sound amplifier. Certain requirements have been laid down by FDA which must be met for a device to be considered a hearing aid. The FDA rule states that a hearing aid is “any wearable instrument or device designed for, offered for, or represented as aiding persons with or compensating for, impaired hearing.” The FDA rules also included the information on a hearing aid’s label and the manufacturer’s ability to provide the services it is offering. Over-the-counter hearing devices and tagged Personal Sound Amplification Products (PSAPs). This is because they only amplify sound rather than process it.

If you need a hearing aid that treats hearing loss, then we recommend going for those that are FDA-approved.

What are Hearing Aids?

To put it simply, hearing loss is the inability to hear. Most people lose their hearing as they get older. But in many other cases, many people lose their hearing either by a noise-related accident, or disorders of the small sensory cells in the inner ear. A small, wearable electronic device called a hearing aid is used to improve the hearing of people with some degree of hearing loss.

People wear hearing aids differently depending on their type of hearing loss and severity. People with modest hearing loss who have trouble hearing quiet noises use hearing aids to hear words with identical speech patterns and to enhance physical interactions. With a hearing aid, people can enjoy the experience of sound flowing from their devices, recognize sound easily, and engage in conversations with people.

What Are the Types of Hearing Devices?

There are several types and functions available for hearing aids. Your level of deafness and severity will determine the hearing aid that will work best for you. The following are some types:

Completely-in-the-Canal (CIC) hearing aid

This hearing aid, also known as a micro CIC, is the smallest device for hearing loss. It is fully enclosed within the ear canal, and the best way you can remove it is via a small rope that hangs from your ear.

The benefits of CIC hearing aids include an undetectable fit, less feedback when using a phone, and reduced wind noise that can be annoying. CIC hearing aids could lack several functions seen in other, bigger devices because of their tiny size. They are not ideal for people with serious hearing issues.

Traditional Behind-the-Ear (BTE) Hearing Aid

This device reaches the ear canal. Most people position or place it behind the ear, using a plastic tube that hooks over the ear. The plastic tube’s other end has a specially made ear mold that fits perfectly within the canal.

These devices are often bigger than others. However, they come with extra features like telecoils and directional microphones that can improve your hearing when using supported listening devices on the telephone. They could be more user-friendly and effective for those with severe hearing loss. It is one of the most popular and user-friendly hearing aid designs. However, some users report that the ear mold gives them a full or blocked feeling in their ears, which might be a drawback.

Traditional In-the-Ear (ITE) Hearing Aid

This hearing aid is bigger than the CIC style and fits entirely within the ear. They are sufficiently large to offer cutting-edge technologies like Bluetooth, directional microphones, and a telecoil. However, they may not be as powerful as BTE devices due to their smaller size. As opposed to their smaller counterparts, ITE hearing aids are often easier to maintain and place, but they could also be more prominent, which can be a downside to people who prefer secrecy.

Mini Behind-the-Ear (mBTE) Hearing Aid

This hearing aid, also known as receiver-in-the-ear (RITE) or receiver-in-the-canal (RIC) device, is smaller and less noticeable than prior ones, especially if you select one that matches your hair color. They sit behind the ear and feature a small receiver that fits into the ear canal. You can connect this hearing aid via a cable that hooks over the ear.

This design eliminates the plugged-up sensation that some users hate with the traditional behind-the-ear versions. These hearing aids provide many users with the ideal combination of aesthetics and efficiency.

It also provides strong amplification to help those with mild to severe hearing loss, but it is not appropriate for people with complex hearing needs. They can be difficult to use at times.

Which Brand of Hearing Aid is Best?

This question continues to be difficult to answer because there are several excellent hearing aids, different hearing issues, and varied user preferences. Thus, the best hearing aid is the one that meets your demands. However, to determine this, you will need the assistance of an ear doctor who can perform a hearing test and ask your questions about your hearing loss. In addition, you should think about your hearing loss, your lifestyle choices, your job, the places you spend a lot of time, and the reason you are getting a hearing aid.

It would help if you had a clearer understanding of your requirements following consultation with a physician or a hearing specialist like an audiologist. The next step is to compile a list of hearing aids that fit your hearing loss level and price range. Finally, don’t overlook how a hearing aid fits and feels.

How Do Hearing Aids Work?

Most people place hearing aids behind or in the ear. From there, these devices amplify various sounds as they reach the ear, which aids your hearing and speech understanding. A microphone within the hearing aid first detects noises in the immediate area. The microphone then evaluates these sounds and turns them into electrical impulses based on hearing loss. The amplifier then receives these signals.

The now-amplified sounds are delivered to the speaker or receiver and then move through a tube or small wire to the inner ear. The signals are converted into electrical impulses in the inner ear, which are then processed by the brain to produce sound.

Conclusion

Hearing aids are a proven way of treating hearing loss. However, there are various kinds of hearing aids with their distinct features. Make sure to speak with a hearing professional to help guide you on which hearing aid is best for your peculiar hearing loss.