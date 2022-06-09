Another Analyst Claims Apple Is Developing a New 14.1-Inch iPad Pro

Soon after iPadOS 16 was announced at the WWDC 2022 keynote, rumors about a new 14.1-inch iPad Pro began trickling in. Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) analyst Ross Young corroborates the speculation and claims that the new iPad could debut in early 2023.

Ross Young confirms that a 14.1-inch iPad is in the works. Citing anonymous supply chain sources, the analyst claims the upcoming tablet will have a miniLED display with support for ProMotion technology. In a tweet about the speculation, Young says that although the launch timeline is unclear at present, Apple could unveil the tablet in early 2023.

Confirmed the 14.1" iPad Pro is being developed with our supply chain sources. It will have MiniLEDs and ProMotion. Not sure of the timing, but early 2023 may be more likely. — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) June 9, 2022

The rumor about the 14.1-inch iPad was first shared by hit-or-miss leaker Majin Bu yesterday on Twitter. They said Apple could be developing this notebook with the new M2 chip at its heart. Bu claimed the laptop would sport 512GB of internal storage and 16GB of RAM. He added that Apple could equip the 11-inch iPad Pro with the M2 chip with “no major changes” while the 12.9-inch variant gets slimmer bezels as it migrates to the new M2 chip.

Since the M1 chip was introduced in Apple’s Mac lineup before it made its way to iPads, it is likely the M2 chip would follow suit now that it has been announced at WWDC. Moreover, iPadOS 16 features such as Stage Manager and Display Zoom would deliver a better experience on a larger display, so the possibility of a larger iPad seems reasonable.

Young corroborates Majin Bu’s speculation. He is a reliable source of information about displays. In the past, Young accurately predicted the arrival of the iPhone 13 ProMotion display and the bezel size on the iPad mini 6. With two leakers so far claiming a larger iPad is on the cards, Apple could eventually launch such a device. However, note that neither analyst has a clear idea of when the new iPad could launch.