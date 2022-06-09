Another Analyst Claims Apple Is Developing a New 14.1-Inch iPad Pro

BY Chandraveer Mathur

Published 9 Jun 2022

iPad Pro

Soon after iPadOS 16 was announced at the WWDC 2022 keynote, rumors about a new 14.1-inch iPad Pro began trickling in. Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) analyst Ross Young corroborates the speculation and claims that the new iPad could debut in early 2023.

Ross Young confirms that a 14.1-inch iPad is in the works. Citing anonymous supply chain sources, the analyst claims the upcoming tablet will have a miniLED display with support for ProMotion technology. In a tweet about the speculation, Young says that although the launch timeline is unclear at present, Apple could unveil the tablet in early 2023.

The rumor about the 14.1-inch iPad was first shared by hit-or-miss leaker Majin Bu yesterday on Twitter. They said Apple could be developing this notebook with the new M2 chip at its heart. Bu claimed the laptop would sport 512GB of internal storage and 16GB of RAM. He added that Apple could equip the 11-inch iPad Pro with the M2 chip with “no major changes” while the 12.9-inch variant gets slimmer bezels as it migrates to the new M2 chip.

Since the M1 chip was introduced in Apple’s Mac lineup before it made its way to iPads, it is likely the M2 chip would follow suit now that it has been announced at WWDC. Moreover, iPadOS 16 features such as Stage Manager and Display Zoom would deliver a better experience on a larger display, so the possibility of a larger iPad seems reasonable.

Young corroborates Majin Bu’s speculation. He is a reliable source of information about displays. In the past, Young accurately predicted the arrival of the iPhone 13 ProMotion display and the bezel size on the iPad mini 6. With two leakers so far claiming a larger iPad is on the cards, Apple could eventually launch such a device. However, note that neither analyst has a clear idea of when the new iPad could launch.

Related Articles

Apple Watch

FDA Greenlights ‘Atrial Fibrillation History Feature’ for Apple Watch Ahead of WWDC

Chandraveer Mathur
USB C Unsplash

EU Lawmakers Set to Finalize Law Mandating That Apple Switch to USB-C

Chandraveer Mathur

How to Watch WWDC 2022 Keynote Live

Chandraveer Mathur

Apple’s WWDC 2022 Keynote Start Time

Chandraveer Mathur
must-have-ipad-pro-pencil-apps-featured

IPAD PRO 2

Oct 30, 2016

11 Must Have Apps for Apple Pencil and iPad Pro Users

Khamosh Pathak

iPad Pro is a beast of a machine. Yes, it runs iOS but don’t let that fool you. iOS has many ways to be productive and for doing creative work. Granted, it’s different

Read More

MACOS

Jun 13, 2016

‘Apple File System’ Is the Company’s New File System for watchOS, iOS, tvOS, and macOS

Rajesh Pandey

It has long been rumored that Apple is working on a new file system to replace the archaic HFS+ file system that macOS currently uses. The company was expected to announce a new file system

Read More
Apple volunteer

APPLE NEWS

Mar 16, 2015

‘Apple Global Volunteer Program’ will let employees sign up to help local communities

Evan Selleck

Apple is no stranger to donating large sums of money to a cause, or to even help diversification within the tech industry. But now it's aiming to donate some individual human hours as well,

Read More

Want to know more about apple Products

We launch new articles subscribe and get updated. MAX 1 email a week. No spam, ever.

Cancel