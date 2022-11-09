Apple Could Bring ‘Custom Accessibility Mode’ With iOS 16.2

BY Sriansh

Published 9 Nov 2022

Apple is working on a new “Custom Accessibility Mode” for iPhone and iPad, according to a new report.

Apple released iOS 16.2 Beta 2 earlier this week. The new beta build enabled support for 5G in India, a new Medication widget, and more. In addition to these features, references to a new Custom Accessibility Mode have been found by 9to5Mac in the build’s source code.

The new mode has been named “Clarity” internally. This mode would replace iPhone’s standard Home Screen and Lock Screen — which are based on “Springboard” — with a new streamlined iOS interface. The UI would offer large texts, font, and app icons for easier access. In addition, the mode would offer larger hardware interface elements, a specific number of allowed contacts, and a simpler interface for Messages.

Custom Accessibility Mode early build screenshots

It seems that Apple’s Custom Accessibility Mode will make the iPhone easier for people with disabilities to operate. Users will be able to perform the phone’s basic functions, such as calling, texting, and playing music, but other features, such as third-party apps, will not be supported. 

Since beta users cannot access the feature right now, it’s not certain that the Custom Accessibility Mode will be released along with iOS 16.2. Perhaps Apple is just laying the groundwork, with the feature still in its early stages.

Would this feature be of any use to you? Let us know in the comments section below!

Source: 9to5Mac

Related Articles

Weather App News iOS 16.2

Weather App Shows Relevant News Information in iOS 16.2

Sriansh

iOS 16.2 to Enable 5G Support for iPhone Users in India

Sriansh
iOS 16.1 Hero Teal

iOS 16.1 Battery Drain Test on iPhone 13, iPhone 12, and Older iPhones

Sriansh

iOS 16.2 and iPadOS 16.2 Beta 1 Features: What’s New

Sriansh
must-have-ipad-pro-pencil-apps-featured

IPAD PRO 2

Oct 30, 2016

11 Must Have Apps for Apple Pencil and iPad Pro Users

Khamosh Pathak

iPad Pro is a beast of a machine. Yes, it runs iOS but don’t let that fool you. iOS has many ways to be productive and for doing creative work. Granted, it’s different

Read More

MACOS

Jun 13, 2016

‘Apple File System’ Is the Company’s New File System for watchOS, iOS, tvOS, and macOS

Rajesh Pandey

It has long been rumored that Apple is working on a new file system to replace the archaic HFS+ file system that macOS currently uses. The company was expected to announce a new file system

Read More
Apple volunteer

APPLE NEWS

Mar 16, 2015

‘Apple Global Volunteer Program’ will let employees sign up to help local communities

Evan Selleck

Apple is no stranger to donating large sums of money to a cause, or to even help diversification within the tech industry. But now it's aiming to donate some individual human hours as well,

Read More

Want to know more about apple Products

We launch new articles subscribe and get updated. MAX 1 email a week. No spam, ever.

Cancel