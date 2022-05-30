Apple Filing RealityOS Trademark Worldwide on June 8: Legal Requirement or a WWDC Hint?

BY Chandraveer Mathur

Published 30 May 2022

VR Headset Pexels

Recently, former technology journalist Parker Ortolani discovered that Apple plans to trademark the term “RealityOS” worldwide on June 8, when WWDC would be in progress. The discovery has sparked speculation that Apple could finally announce its long-rumored AR/VR headset at the event. Meanwhile, others believe the trademark timing could be a legal requirement and not a hint for what’s to come at WWDC 2022.

Headset Rumors

Over the last few years, rumors have suggested that Apple could debut a mixed reality headset late in 2022 or early in 2023. Subsequently, the company is expected to launch AR eyewear which could resemble the form and function of the Google Glass.

The headset is said to pack the processing power of an M1 Mac and a hefty price tag. The device is likely aimed at enthusiasts and developers so AR apps can be developed ahead of the more affordable and consumer-centric AR glasses’ launch.

RELATED :Apple Mixed Reality Headset Won’t Focus on Gaming; Jony Ive Remains Involved in Development: Report

RealityOS Trademark’s Interesting Timing

While the trademark application is being filed by a company called Realityo Systems LLC, rumors have made it clear that the iPhone maker’s operating system for the mixed reality headset will be called RealityOS or rOS. Additionally, references to the OS have been spotted in snippets of Apple code around two months after the shell company filed for trademarks on December 8, 2021.

This isn’t the first time Apple has used a shell company to trademark the name of one of its operating systems. The company used Yosemite Research LLC to trademark macOS Yosemite and Big Sur.

The RealityOS trademark’s timing isn’t uncharacteristic of the company, either. In 2021, the Cupertino giant registered the “Monterey” trademark just days before WWDC 2021. While the RealityOS trademark timing could seem intentional, it could also be a coincidence born out of legal requirements, as one lawyer points out. Since the application was first filed on December 8 last year, Apple must file applications worldwide on or before June 8, 2022.

So, although we are ever-hopeful of seeing RealityOS or the mixed reality headset debut at the developer conference this year, the trademark filing’s timing cannot be interpreted as a hint which rekindles our hopes.

Related Articles

iOS 16 Beta Has Several References of Apple’s Mixed Reality Headset; Hints It May Be Coming Soon

Chandraveer Mathur
VR Headset Pexels

Report: Apple AR/VR Headset Completes Engineering Validation Tests

Chandraveer Mathur

2022 Apple Glasses Rumor Roundup: Everything We Know so Far

Chandraveer Mathur
AR VR Headset

TrendForce: Apple’s AR/VR Headset Could Use Subscription Model for Software

Chandraveer Mathur

DEALS

Apr 30, 2014

Build Your Dream App with the iOS 7 Developer Bundle [Deals Hub]

Megan Lopez

We talk a lot about apps that other people have made that may simplify tasks or improve parts of your day or just simply keep you entertained. But even given the wealth of apps available

Read More

MACOS

Jun 13, 2016

‘Apple File System’ Is the Company’s New File System for watchOS, iOS, tvOS, and macOS

Rajesh Pandey

It has long been rumored that Apple is working on a new file system to replace the archaic HFS+ file system that macOS currently uses. The company was expected to announce a new file system

Read More
Apple volunteer

APPLE NEWS

Mar 16, 2015

‘Apple Global Volunteer Program’ will let employees sign up to help local communities

Evan Selleck

Apple is no stranger to donating large sums of money to a cause, or to even help diversification within the tech industry. But now it's aiming to donate some individual human hours as well,

Read More