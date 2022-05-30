Apple Filing RealityOS Trademark Worldwide on June 8: Legal Requirement or a WWDC Hint?

Recently, former technology journalist Parker Ortolani discovered that Apple plans to trademark the term “RealityOS” worldwide on June 8, when WWDC would be in progress. The discovery has sparked speculation that Apple could finally announce its long-rumored AR/VR headset at the event. Meanwhile, others believe the trademark timing could be a legal requirement and not a hint for what’s to come at WWDC 2022.

Headset Rumors

Over the last few years, rumors have suggested that Apple could debut a mixed reality headset late in 2022 or early in 2023. Subsequently, the company is expected to launch AR eyewear which could resemble the form and function of the Google Glass.

The headset is said to pack the processing power of an M1 Mac and a hefty price tag. The device is likely aimed at enthusiasts and developers so AR apps can be developed ahead of the more affordable and consumer-centric AR glasses’ launch.

RealityOS Trademark’s Interesting Timing

While the trademark application is being filed by a company called Realityo Systems LLC, rumors have made it clear that the iPhone maker’s operating system for the mixed reality headset will be called RealityOS or rOS. Additionally, references to the OS have been spotted in snippets of Apple code around two months after the shell company filed for trademarks on December 8, 2021.

This isn’t the first time Apple has used a shell company to trademark the name of one of its operating systems. The company used Yosemite Research LLC to trademark macOS Yosemite and Big Sur.

The RealityOS trademark’s timing isn’t uncharacteristic of the company, either. In 2021, the Cupertino giant registered the “Monterey” trademark just days before WWDC 2021. While the RealityOS trademark timing could seem intentional, it could also be a coincidence born out of legal requirements, as one lawyer points out. Since the application was first filed on December 8 last year, Apple must file applications worldwide on or before June 8, 2022.

So, although we are ever-hopeful of seeing RealityOS or the mixed reality headset debut at the developer conference this year, the trademark filing’s timing cannot be interpreted as a hint which rekindles our hopes.