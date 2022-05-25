Download These New WWDC 2022 Wallpapers for iPhone

BY Chandraveer Mathur

Published 25 May 2022

WWDC 2022 Wallpaper

Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference is just two weeks away. On Tuesday, the company also shared the schedule for the online-only event, which kicks off on June 6. In the event invite, Apple used a mysterious-looking image which Twitterati has now fashioned into an iPhone wallpaper.

To get you up to speed, Apple has announced that WWDC 2022 will commence on June 6 at 10 a.m. PDT with a keynote address by CEO Tim Cook. Like the conference in 2020 and 2021, this year’s event is set to be virtual. However, a handful of developers have been chosen to attend the conference in person.

In the announcement, which revealed the event schedule, Apple used an image with the silhouette of five emoji in different colors against a dark background. Twitter user AR72014 has now fashioned the image into a cool iPhone wallpaper, although the mysterious meaning of the image will be clarified once WWDC 2022 commences.

You can download the wallpaper from the Google Drive link. The folder contains one image optimized for older iPhones and another for the iPhone X and newer models, including the iPhone 13 series, which has a notch.

