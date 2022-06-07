Download Official macOS Ventura Wallpapers for Your Mac

BY Chandraveer Mathur

Published 7 Jun 2022

At WWDC 2022, Apple unveiled the latest iteration of macOS, called macOS Ventura. The successor to macOS Monterey adds more connectivity options between your iPhone, iPad, and Mac. A new wallpaper also accompanies the software update.

The macOS Ventura default wallpaper features an abstract body in hues of orange against a blue background. The wallpaper is available in light and dark versions. Enabling the latter shifts the colors closer to red and dark blue. Since this is a Mac wallpaper, it comes in 6K resolution, so its sharpness isn’t diminished on Apple’s flagship displays. While the file size is on the higher side, the wallpaper should work perfectly on all your Macs.

The wallpaper comes bundled with macOS Ventura, but if you can’t wait to download the macOS 13 update, you can download the new wallpaper below. Both light and dark versions are available below.

Keep in mind that macOS Ventura is only available as beta software for developers through the Apple Developer website. A public beta build will be released sometime next month and a stable version should make its way to your Mac this fall.

[Via 9to5Mac]

