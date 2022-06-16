Download Official 2022 MacBook Air Wallpapers for Your Mac

BY Chandraveer Mathur

Published 16 Jun 2022

Wallpaper hero

Earlier this month, Apple unveiled a new MacBook Air variant at WWDC 2022. The M2 chip powers the notebook. Its retail availability is set to commence next month. Whether you buy the new MacBook Air or not, you can download the new MacBook Air 2022 wallpapers for your Mac right here.

The new MacBook Air sports a new design on the outside, ditching the wedge-shaped design for a unique design with flat edges like the MacBook Pro. The new notebook also sports a 13.6-inch display with a notch and smaller bezels all around. The M2 MacBook Air’s biggest highlight is the M2 chip.

The new M2 MacBook Air comes with four wallpapers pre-loaded. Each of them has light and dark variations. Click on the ones you like and download them below.

When the M2 MacBook Air debuts, customers will be able to purchase it in four colors — Space Gray, Silver, Starlight (resembles the color of champagne), and Midnight (a dark shade of blue). Apple has promised that retail availability will commence in July. Meanwhile, the company has started accepting pre-orders for the M2 MacBook Pro ahead of schedule.

[Via 9to5Mac]

Related Articles

iPhone SE 3 iPad Air 5 wallpapers

Official iPhone SE and iPad Air 5 Wallpapers Available for Download

Chandraveer Mathur
Green iPhone 13 wallpaper hero

New Green iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro Wallpapers Available for Download

Chandraveer Mathur
Apple Event Peek Performance

Download Apple’s ‘Peek Performance’ March 8 Event Wallpapers for iPhone, iPad, and Mac

Chandraveer Mathur
Minimalist iPhone 13 Pro teardown wallpapers

Download These Cool iPhone 13 Pro Schematics Wallpapers

Chandraveer Mathur
must-have-ipad-pro-pencil-apps-featured

IPAD PRO 2

Oct 30, 2016

11 Must Have Apps for Apple Pencil and iPad Pro Users

Khamosh Pathak

iPad Pro is a beast of a machine. Yes, it runs iOS but don’t let that fool you. iOS has many ways to be productive and for doing creative work. Granted, it’s different

Read More

MACOS

Jun 13, 2016

‘Apple File System’ Is the Company’s New File System for watchOS, iOS, tvOS, and macOS

Rajesh Pandey

It has long been rumored that Apple is working on a new file system to replace the archaic HFS+ file system that macOS currently uses. The company was expected to announce a new file system

Read More
Apple volunteer

APPLE NEWS

Mar 16, 2015

‘Apple Global Volunteer Program’ will let employees sign up to help local communities

Evan Selleck

Apple is no stranger to donating large sums of money to a cause, or to even help diversification within the tech industry. But now it's aiming to donate some individual human hours as well,

Read More

Want to know more about apple Products

We launch new articles subscribe and get updated. MAX 1 email a week. No spam, ever.

Cancel