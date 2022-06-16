Download Official 2022 MacBook Air Wallpapers for Your Mac

Earlier this month, Apple unveiled a new MacBook Air variant at WWDC 2022. The M2 chip powers the notebook. Its retail availability is set to commence next month. Whether you buy the new MacBook Air or not, you can download the new MacBook Air 2022 wallpapers for your Mac right here.

The new MacBook Air sports a new design on the outside, ditching the wedge-shaped design for a unique design with flat edges like the MacBook Pro. The new notebook also sports a 13.6-inch display with a notch and smaller bezels all around. The M2 MacBook Air’s biggest highlight is the M2 chip.

The new M2 MacBook Air comes with four wallpapers pre-loaded. Each of them has light and dark variations. Click on the ones you like and download them below.

When the M2 MacBook Air debuts, customers will be able to purchase it in four colors — Space Gray, Silver, Starlight (resembles the color of champagne), and Midnight (a dark shade of blue). Apple has promised that retail availability will commence in July. Meanwhile, the company has started accepting pre-orders for the M2 MacBook Pro ahead of schedule.