Download Official iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 Wallpapers for Your iPhone and iPad

Apple’s highly-anticipated Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) is now underway. At the keynote address on June 6, the company finally took the wraps off iOS 16 and iPadOS 16. The latest version of iOS brings a host of new features, including lock screen improvements, enhanced notification management, better accessibility features, and of course, new stock wallpapers.

iOS 16 Wallpapers

Like any other iOS release, iOS 16 comes with new wallpapers for your iPhone. The wallpaper is available in a light variation, and you can download it in the optimal resolution below

Additionally, iOS 16 packs some pretty cool animated wallpapers. Although we cannot share the animated versions with you, setting the pair of images as your home screen and lock screen wallpaper could suffice until iOS 16 makes its way to your iPhone later this year.

Astronomy – Earth

Astronomy – Earth in Detail

Astronomy – Moon

Astronomy – Moon in Detail

Astronomy – Solar System

Bokeh Wallpapers

Emoji Wallpapers

Pride Wallpapers

Stripe Wallpapers

Unity Wallpapers

iPadOS 16 Wallpapers

The iOS 16 launch was accompanied by iPadOS 16 at WWDC. The latest OS update for iPad brings new multitasking features in the form of Stage Manager, improvements to the Weather app, new APIs for game developers, and other desktop-class improvements.

iPadOS 16 comes with a new wallpaper as well, although it is remarkably similar to the one for iOS 16. It comes in a dark and light version which you can download in optimal resolution below.

Apple released the first beta builds of iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 to developers after the WWDC 2022 keynote. The company says the first public beta build is at least a month away and a stable rollout will begin sometime this fall. So, unless you have a compatible iPhone or iPad and are an Apple developer or a public beta tester, you aren’t getting your hands on iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 anytime soon.