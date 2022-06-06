iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 Beta 1 Download Available Now

BY Chandraveer Mathur

Published 6 Jun 2022

iOS 16

The opening keynote of WWDC 2022 has just ended and Apple has released the first developer beta builds of iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 to developers. The first beta of the iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 is strictly meant for developers as it has a number of bugs and issues due to which it is not stable enough for daily use.

Since Apple has not started the iOS 16 public beta program yet, the first iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 betas are only available for registered Apple developers. iOS 16 is a relatively major new update that focuses heavily on privacy and functional improvements across the board. This year, Apple has also focused on iPadOS 16.

iOS 16 is compatible only with the iPhone 8 and models released after it. Apple has dropped support for many of the older iPhones with this release, including the iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, and original iPhone SE. 

Apple says a public beta will be available later this summer and the stable build should roll out this fall.

Chandraveer Mathur

