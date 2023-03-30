Get Ready for WWDC 2023 With These Awesome iPhone Wallpapers

Apple has announced that its Worldwide Developer Conference will be held from June 5th to June 9th, 2023. Along with the announcement, Apple released a colorful and cryptic teaser image. The WWDC 2023 teaser image has now been turned into wallpapers to get you ready for the highly anticipated event.

Popular graphics designer AR7 has created some beautiful WWDC 2023 wallpapers for the iPhone. The teaser image features colorful semi-circles stacked up on top of each other — which look like the lenses of a headset — while other images related to the event feature the company’s famous headquarters. AR7 has used these two main images as the basis for his WWDC 2023 wallpaper designs.

Download Apple WWDC 2023 Wallpapers

The creator has released a total of 7 wallpapers for the iPhone. We have shared three of the best-looking wallpapers above, which you can download by long pressing on a specific image. As an alternative, you can also download all the wallpapers from Google Drive.

Personally, I love the artwork that Apple has provided for WWDC 2023. Even though the wallpaper fiddles with the lock screen widgets on my iPhone, it looks great!

What are your thoughts on the new wallpapers? Which one is your favorite? Let us know in the comments section below!