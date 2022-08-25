Get Ready for September 7 Apple Event With These Awesome Wallpapers

Apple officially announced the September 7th event yesterday. As usual, Apple provided us with some artwork for the event. To get the hype up, Basic Apple Guy has created some wallpapers for your iPhone, iPad, and Mac, which download below.

Apple’s ‘Far out’ iPhone 14 event invitation features space-inspired artwork. While it doesn’t give away too much, Apple is expected to unveil the new iPhone 14 series alongside the Apple Watch Series 8 at the event. The new iPhone series is rumored to feature a faster A16 Bionic, a new ‘pill+punch-hole’ shaped notch, a better imaging system, and much more.

It is truly the biggest Apple event of the year, and you can enjoy the themed wallpapers linked below until the event goes live. Apple’s event webpage for the ‘Far Out’ event also features an incredible AR Easter egg you could play around with if you visit the event’s website on an iPhone or iPad.

Download September 7 Apple Event Wallpapers

You can download the above-attached images by long pressing on a specific image. As an alternative, you can also download these wallpapers from Google Drive.

Personally, I love the artwork that Apple has provided for the September 7th event. It looks great on my Mac and iPhone. What are your thoughts on the new wallpapers? Which one is your favorite? Let us know in the comments section below!

Source: Twitter