Download These Minimal M2-Inspired Wallpapers for iPhone, iPad, and Mac

BY Chandraveer Mathur

Published 28 Jun 2022

M2 wallpapers BasicAppleGuy

Earlier this month, the first of Apple’s first products powered by the new M2 chip — the M2 MacBook Air and M2 MacBook Pro — went on sale. While the new notebooks come with their own exclusive set of wallpapers, the imagery does not tie into the new M2 chip and its performance improvements.

Recent performance comparison of the M2 chip against all other recent Apple silicon chips revealed that the M2 chip blows its predecessor, the M1 chip, out of the water. However, the Geekbench 5 performance metrics showed that the powerful M1 Ultra, M1 Pro, and M1 Max chips still outperform the M2 chip, especially in the Mac lineup.

With such impressive performance metrics to boast of, your new M2 Mac’s wallpaper should be related to the beast of a chip that powers it. A new set of wallpapers from BasicAppleGuy do just that!

M2 wallpaper BasicAppleGuy M2 die

Based on Apple’s infographics for the M2 chip die design, the new wallpapers use hues of orange, red, and magenta in a gradient. They beautifully transform a seemingly bland infographic into a versatile, minimal, and refreshing wallpaper. The new geometric wallpapers are available for Macs. However, appropriate resolutions are also available for iPhones and iPads if you’re an Apple fan looking for a cool new wallpaper.

Feel free to download the wallpapers best suited for your device below:

[Via BasicAppleGuy]

Related Articles

WWDC 2022 wallpapers

Download WWDC 2022 Wallpapers for iPhone, iPad, and Mac

Chandraveer Mathur
iPhone SE 3 iPad Air 5 wallpapers

Official iPhone SE and iPad Air 5 Wallpapers Available for Download

Chandraveer Mathur
Green iPhone 13 wallpaper hero

New Green iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro Wallpapers Available for Download

Chandraveer Mathur
Apple Event Peek Performance

Download Apple’s ‘Peek Performance’ March 8 Event Wallpapers for iPhone, iPad, and Mac

Chandraveer Mathur
must-have-ipad-pro-pencil-apps-featured

IPAD PRO 2

Oct 30, 2016

11 Must Have Apps for Apple Pencil and iPad Pro Users

Khamosh Pathak

iPad Pro is a beast of a machine. Yes, it runs iOS but don’t let that fool you. iOS has many ways to be productive and for doing creative work. Granted, it’s different

Read More

MACOS

Jun 13, 2016

‘Apple File System’ Is the Company’s New File System for watchOS, iOS, tvOS, and macOS

Rajesh Pandey

It has long been rumored that Apple is working on a new file system to replace the archaic HFS+ file system that macOS currently uses. The company was expected to announce a new file system

Read More
Apple volunteer

APPLE NEWS

Mar 16, 2015

‘Apple Global Volunteer Program’ will let employees sign up to help local communities

Evan Selleck

Apple is no stranger to donating large sums of money to a cause, or to even help diversification within the tech industry. But now it's aiming to donate some individual human hours as well,

Read More

Want to know more about apple Products

We launch new articles subscribe and get updated. MAX 1 email a week. No spam, ever.

Cancel