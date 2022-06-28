Download These Minimal M2-Inspired Wallpapers for iPhone, iPad, and Mac

Earlier this month, the first of Apple’s first products powered by the new M2 chip — the M2 MacBook Air and M2 MacBook Pro — went on sale. While the new notebooks come with their own exclusive set of wallpapers, the imagery does not tie into the new M2 chip and its performance improvements.

Recent performance comparison of the M2 chip against all other recent Apple silicon chips revealed that the M2 chip blows its predecessor, the M1 chip, out of the water. However, the Geekbench 5 performance metrics showed that the powerful M1 Ultra, M1 Pro, and M1 Max chips still outperform the M2 chip, especially in the Mac lineup.

With such impressive performance metrics to boast of, your new M2 Mac’s wallpaper should be related to the beast of a chip that powers it. A new set of wallpapers from BasicAppleGuy do just that!

Based on Apple’s infographics for the M2 chip die design, the new wallpapers use hues of orange, red, and magenta in a gradient. They beautifully transform a seemingly bland infographic into a versatile, minimal, and refreshing wallpaper. The new geometric wallpapers are available for Macs. However, appropriate resolutions are also available for iPhones and iPads if you’re an Apple fan looking for a cool new wallpaper.

Feel free to download the wallpapers best suited for your device below: