M2 Chip’s Geekbench Scores Compared against Every Other Recent Apple Chip

BY Chandraveer Mathur

Published 27 Jun 2022

M2 Chip

Days before MacBooks powered by the new M2 chip went on sale, Geekbench 5 benchmark scores surfaced online. Now that the M2 MacBook Pro and M2 MacBook Air have started shipping out to customers, detailed performance benchmarks are available. Unsurprisingly, the M2 chip’s performance lives up to the hype but the M1 Pro, M1 Max, and M1 Ultra chips blow the M2 out of the water.

A recent comparison shows how the M2 chip fares against every other recent Apple silicon chip, including the A13 Bionic, iPhone 11, and M1 Ultra. A Macworld report took a close look at the Geekbench scores for Apple chips that power iPhones, iPads, and Macs. Although iPhones and iPads share chips, thermal design variations can result in different benchmark scores.

Unsurprisingly, the Macs powered by the M1 Pro and M1 Max chips posted chart-topping benchmark scores. iPads largely fared better than iPhones. In fact, the iPad Pro models performed similarly to the passively cooled MacBook Air. Moreover, the price difference between the $399 iPhone SE and the $1,099 iPhone 13 Pro Max doesn’t translate into equal performance gain.

M2 multi core comparison

The comparison also shows that the A15 chip is only marginally faster than the A14 Bionic. It concludes that this was the main reason why Apple upgraded the iPad Air to the M1 chip in 2022 instead of the A15. Among the iPads, the M1 iPad Pro and iPad Air models came out on top.

M2 compute comparison

Bear in mind that benchmarks serve as a great tool for comparisons because the tests are standardized. However, they may paint an inaccurate picture of the real-world performance of your iPhone, iPad, and Mac. Your experience may differ based on the nature of your workload, the ambient temperature, and several other factors.

