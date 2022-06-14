Apple to Start Accepting Pre-Orders for 13-Inch M2 MacBook Pro Ahead of Schedule

Today, Apple announced that its recently-released M2 MacBook Pro would be available for order to consumers worldwide starting June 17 at 5:00 a.m. PDT. In-store availability is scheduled to begin on June 24.

Apple unveiled the new MacBook Pro powered by the M2 chip at WWDC 2022. At the conference, the company said the new notebook would be available for retail purchase in July. However, things seem to have sped up, and retail availability has been announced ahead of schedule. Customers will be able to pre-order the notebook at Apple’s online store and through some of the company’s select Apple Authorized Resellers.

About the 13-inch M2 MacBook Pro

The 13-inch MacBook Pro borrows its design from the previous-generation MacBook Pro, Touch Bar included. The critical difference is the inclusion of the M2 chip on the newer model.

The second-generation Apple silicon chip packs an 18 percent faster CPU and 35 percent faster GPU than the previous M1 chip. Additionally, the M2 chip’s Neural Engine is also 40 percent faster than its predecessor,

The M2 MacBook Pro is priced at $1,299 in the US. The notebook can be purchased finished in Space Gray or Silver. It can be specced with up to 24GB of unified memory or RAM and up to 2TB of SSD storage. In comparison, the M1 chip supports a maximum of 16GB of unified memory.

Meanwhile, the M2 MacBook Air which was also announced at WWDC 2022, remains listed on Apple’s website as “available next month.” One of the few differences between the M2 MacBook Air and MacBook Pro is the latter’s active cooling system, so the chip doesn’t thermal throttle under sustained heavy workloads. The MacBook Air remains fan-less and silent. It is reliant on a passive heat dissipation system.