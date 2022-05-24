Apple Details WWDC 2022 Schedule, Opening Keynote to Take Place on June 6

Ahead of WWDC 2022 early next month, Apple has detailed the full schedule and event lineup of its developer conference for this year.

Just like last year’s conference, Apple will be hosting WWDC 2022 completely virtually. The event will be streamed online due to the ongoing COVID-19-induced travel and social distancing restrictions.

Apple will start WWDC 2022 with an opening keynote on June 6 at 10 a.m. PDT. The keynote will be live-streamed from Apple Park, and the iPhone maker will unveil iOS 16, watchOS 9, iPadOS 16, and the next major version of macOS. After the keynote, the Platforms State of the Union for developers will take place on June 6 at 2:00 p.m. PDT. This will be followed by the Apple Design Awards at 5:00 p.m.

Apple will be holding several sessions for developers at this year’s WWDC. Last year, there were over 200 sessions. Additionally, the company will be hosting special activities and events aimed at bringing the developer community together.

There are also Pavillions that will allow developers to create their own WWDC 2022 schedule based on the sessions and events they are interested in attending. You can find more details about the entire WWDC 2022 schedule by visiting the source link below. If you are a developer, the Cupertino giant suggests you download the Apple Developer app (if you haven’t already) to stay up to date with all the WWDC 2022 developments.