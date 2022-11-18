Apple Passkeys Support Coming to 1Password in Early 2023

BY Sriansh

Published 18 Nov 2022

Popular password manager app 1Password has confirmed that it will add support for Apple Passkeys in early 2023.

With the announcement of iOS 16 and macOS Venutra, Apple announced that it will be ’embracing the password-less future’ and adding support for biometric-based authentication to its operating systems. The feature is called Passkeys, and it will allow iPhone, iPad, and Mac owners to login into websites using just their Face ID or Touch ID. 

Passkeys will be supported by the popular password management service 1Password, the company has confirmed. The company says its implementation is superior to Apple as the feature would work anywhere where 1Password works, and it won’t rely on workarounds like QR-code scanning.

To showcase how it works, 1Password has created an interactive demo. The company says the demo requires a 1Password account and the latest version of the 1Password extension for Chrome. Support for Safari and Chrome will be added soon, as per the company’s press release. 

To help showcase how passkeys can transform your sign-in experience, the demo site also includes an explainer video with everything you need to know. We walk you through what passkeys are, why it’s so important passwordless technology remains open and interoperable, and exactly what using passkeys in 1Password will look like.

Additionally, 1Password maintains a list of websites and apps that already support Passkeys, including Google, Microsoft, Twitter, eBay, Best Buy, GitHub, and more. Passkey support will be available in 1Password’s browser extensions and desktop apps by early 2023.

Source: 1Password

Related Articles

Apple: iOS 16.1.1 Update to Fix Advertising Framework-Related Issue

Dave Johnson
iOS 16.2 beta

iOS 16.2 and iPadOS 16.2 Beta 2 Download Available Now

Sriansh
Weather App News iOS 16.2

Weather App Shows Relevant News Information in iOS 16.2

Sriansh

iOS 16.2 to Enable 5G Support for iPhone Users in India

Sriansh
must-have-ipad-pro-pencil-apps-featured

IPAD PRO 2

Oct 30, 2016

11 Must Have Apps for Apple Pencil and iPad Pro Users

Khamosh Pathak

iPad Pro is a beast of a machine. Yes, it runs iOS but don’t let that fool you. iOS has many ways to be productive and for doing creative work. Granted, it’s different

Read More

MACOS

Jun 13, 2016

‘Apple File System’ Is the Company’s New File System for watchOS, iOS, tvOS, and macOS

Rajesh Pandey

It has long been rumored that Apple is working on a new file system to replace the archaic HFS+ file system that macOS currently uses. The company was expected to announce a new file system

Read More
Apple volunteer

APPLE NEWS

Mar 16, 2015

‘Apple Global Volunteer Program’ will let employees sign up to help local communities

Evan Selleck

Apple is no stranger to donating large sums of money to a cause, or to even help diversification within the tech industry. But now it's aiming to donate some individual human hours as well,

Read More

Want to know more about apple Products

We launch new articles subscribe and get updated. MAX 1 email a week. No spam, ever.

Cancel