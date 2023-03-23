Apple Reportedly Considering Bidding for Premier League Football Streaming Rights

Apple is reportedly considering bidding for the rights to stream English Premier League football matches on its Apple TV+ platform.

According to a report from Bloomberg, Apple is looking into acquiring the rights to stream Premier League matches in the UK, as well as some lower league games, from 2024 onwards. The current rights are set to expire in 2025, and it seems Apple would be willing to bid for the rights next year. However, it remains unclear whether the deal would allow the Cupertino-giant to show the sport globally, as it does with America’s Major League Baseball.

The rights under consideration would allow Apple to show Premier League games in the UK, as well as lower league matches run by the English Football League, said two of the people, who asked not to be identified because the deliberations are private.

The move would see Apple become the fourth major player in the running to purchase the domestic broadcasting rights for the top-flight football league, following in the footsteps of Sky Sports, BT Sport, and Amazon Prime Video. The current valuation for domestic Premier League rights stands at £5.1 billion ($6.23 billion), and any Apple deal would likely see a marked increase in this figure.

While it is unlikely that Apple would be able to attain all-inclusive Premier League streaming rights, it is speculated that any deal would be similar to the existing arrangements between the Premier League and Amazon, with Apple showing a limited number of games per week.

Apple has been seeking to add more sports content to its Apple TV+ streaming service to attract new viewers. The company has already signed deals with Major League Baseball and Major League Soccer. The addition of the Premier League would be another step towards making Apple TV+ a go-to destination for football fans.

Source: Bloomberg