Apple TV App Could Soon Launch on Android

BY Sriansh

Published 20 Dec 2022

Apple TV app could soon be available on Android, according to Twitter leaker ShrimpApplePro

The leaker claims that the app is currently being internally tested and will be released soon, although no specific timeframe has been decided. This news comes as a surprise, as the Apple TV app is currently only available on Apple devices and some non-Apple devices such as gaming consoles, streaming sticks, and smart TVs.

The availability of the Apple TV app on Android smartphones would provide a more convenient way for Android users to access the Apple TV+ streaming service. Currently, Android users have to rely on the tv.apple.com website to access the service.

The Apple TV app allows users to stream Apple TV+, buy or rent TV shows and movies from the iTunes Store, and more. Its availability on Android smartphones could help to increase the viewership of Apple TV+ and boost Apple’s services revenue. This move could also be seen as a way for Apple to compete against other streaming giants, such as Disney+, Netflix, and HBO.

On the whole, the availability of the Apple TV app on Android smartphones could be beneficial for both Apple and Android users. Android users will have a more convenient way to access the Apple TV+ service, while Apple may be able to expand its customer base and potentially increase its revenue.

It will be interesting to see how this development progresses and what new features and functionality the app will bring to Android users. 

Source: Twitter

Related Articles

New Apple TV 4K

Apple TV Gift Card Offer Now Available in More Countries

Sriansh

Netflix Adds an External Subscription Button to Its iOS App

Sriansh
Apple TV Unsplash

Apple Could Launch a Cheaper Apple TV Later This Year: Kuo

Chandraveer Mathur

Apple Could Invest Billions in Live Sports for Apple TV+ Over Next Four Years

Anu Joy
must-have-ipad-pro-pencil-apps-featured

IPAD PRO 2

Oct 30, 2016

11 Must Have Apps for Apple Pencil and iPad Pro Users

Khamosh Pathak

iPad Pro is a beast of a machine. Yes, it runs iOS but don’t let that fool you. iOS has many ways to be productive and for doing creative work. Granted, it’s different

Read More

MACOS

Jun 13, 2016

‘Apple File System’ Is the Company’s New File System for watchOS, iOS, tvOS, and macOS

Rajesh Pandey

It has long been rumored that Apple is working on a new file system to replace the archaic HFS+ file system that macOS currently uses. The company was expected to announce a new file system

Read More
Apple volunteer

APPLE NEWS

Mar 16, 2015

‘Apple Global Volunteer Program’ will let employees sign up to help local communities

Evan Selleck

Apple is no stranger to donating large sums of money to a cause, or to even help diversification within the tech industry. But now it's aiming to donate some individual human hours as well,

Read More

Want to know more about apple Products

We launch new articles subscribe and get updated. MAX 1 email a week. No spam, ever.

Cancel