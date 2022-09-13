‘Clean Energy Charging’ Option Coming to iOS 16 Soon

BY Sriansh

Published 13 Sep 2022

iPhone iOS 16 Safe Charging

Apple released iOS 16 to the general public yesterday. While we already know the features it comes with, Apple teased a new feature in the footnotes of the iOS 16 press release, called Clean Energy Charging, that it will add to the software in the coming days. 

Apple says the Clean Energy Charging feature aims to decrease the carbon footprint of the iPhone by optimizing charging times for when the grid is using cleaner energy sources. While the company didn’t reveal any further details about the new charging feature, a report from  9to5Mac has revealed information about how this feature would work by analyzing the iOS 16 source code.

The report claims that iOS 16 runs a new background process that collects data about the carbon emissions of your area. The data is collected using the device’s location and from the local load balancing authority. In addition, iOS also downloads the carbon emission forecast from a server. As a result of combining all the data, the system determines when Clean Energy Charging should begin.

The Clean Energy Charging feature comes into action when power grids in your area are less constrained and more clean energy capacity is available. Considering the power situation in Texas and California, this feature couldn’t come at a better time. Surely, it will be helpful for other Apple products as well.

Along with this, iOS already comes with a number of other battery health-related features. The charging optimization feature holds the charge at 80% overnight and then intelligently completes charging. While such features are available on Android counterparts as well, this is the first time we’re seeing a big tech company implement a feature around clean charging. 

Have you received the iOS 16 update on your device? What’s your new favorite feature? Drop a comment down below and let us know!

Source: Apple | Via: 9to5Mac

Related Articles

iOS 16 Beta Featured Image

iOS 16 Beta 8 Download Available Now

Sriansh
Apple Wallet app

iOS 16.1 Could Allow Users to Delete iPhone’s Built-In Wallet App

Dave Johnson
iOS 16 Beta Featured Image

iOS 16 Beta 7 Download Available Now

Sriansh
iOS 16 development completed ahead of iPhone launch

Apple Completes iOS 16 Development Ahead of iPhone 14 Launch

Dave Johnson
must-have-ipad-pro-pencil-apps-featured

IPAD PRO 2

Oct 30, 2016

11 Must Have Apps for Apple Pencil and iPad Pro Users

Khamosh Pathak

iPad Pro is a beast of a machine. Yes, it runs iOS but don’t let that fool you. iOS has many ways to be productive and for doing creative work. Granted, it’s different

Read More

MACOS

Jun 13, 2016

‘Apple File System’ Is the Company’s New File System for watchOS, iOS, tvOS, and macOS

Rajesh Pandey

It has long been rumored that Apple is working on a new file system to replace the archaic HFS+ file system that macOS currently uses. The company was expected to announce a new file system

Read More
Apple volunteer

APPLE NEWS

Mar 16, 2015

‘Apple Global Volunteer Program’ will let employees sign up to help local communities

Evan Selleck

Apple is no stranger to donating large sums of money to a cause, or to even help diversification within the tech industry. But now it's aiming to donate some individual human hours as well,

Read More

Want to know more about apple Products

We launch new articles subscribe and get updated. MAX 1 email a week. No spam, ever.

Cancel