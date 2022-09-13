‘Clean Energy Charging’ Option Coming to iOS 16 Soon

Apple released iOS 16 to the general public yesterday. While we already know the features it comes with, Apple teased a new feature in the footnotes of the iOS 16 press release, called Clean Energy Charging, that it will add to the software in the coming days.

Apple says the Clean Energy Charging feature aims to decrease the carbon footprint of the iPhone by optimizing charging times for when the grid is using cleaner energy sources. While the company didn’t reveal any further details about the new charging feature, a report from 9to5Mac has revealed information about how this feature would work by analyzing the iOS 16 source code.

The report claims that iOS 16 runs a new background process that collects data about the carbon emissions of your area. The data is collected using the device’s location and from the local load balancing authority. In addition, iOS also downloads the carbon emission forecast from a server. As a result of combining all the data, the system determines when Clean Energy Charging should begin.

The Clean Energy Charging feature comes into action when power grids in your area are less constrained and more clean energy capacity is available. Considering the power situation in Texas and California, this feature couldn’t come at a better time. Surely, it will be helpful for other Apple products as well.

Along with this, iOS already comes with a number of other battery health-related features. The charging optimization feature holds the charge at 80% overnight and then intelligently completes charging. While such features are available on Android counterparts as well, this is the first time we’re seeing a big tech company implement a feature around clean charging.

Have you received the iOS 16 update on your device? What’s your new favorite feature? Drop a comment down below and let us know!

Source: Apple | Via: 9to5Mac