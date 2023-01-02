Epic Games CEO Teases Fortnite’s Return to iOS

BY Dave Johnson

Published 2 Jan 2023

Epic Games

The CEO of Epic Games, Tim Sweeney, suggests that Fortnite will return to Apple’s App Store in 2023n — three years after it was removed.

In August 2020, Apple removed Fortnite from the App Store because the company added a direct payment option to get around the in-app purchasing system. As a result, Epic Games filed a lawsuit against the Cupertino-based tech giant. 

“We’re fighting for open platforms and policy changes equally benefiting all developers, said Sweeney at the time. “And it’ll be a hell of a fight!”

It has been three years since Fortnite’s removal from the App Store, and both companies are currently appealing a September 2021 court decision. However, Sweeney is teasing that Fortnite is returning to the App Store this year. 

“Next year on iOS,” the Epic Game CEO tweeted on December 31. 

Since Apple and Epic Games are still in court over the App Store policy, what changed? More importantly, how will Fortnite return to iOS?

Installing Fortnite from a Third-Party App Store

On November 2, 2022, a new European Union rule came into effect that could force Apple to open up its platform to other developers. That means the tech giant would have to allow third-party app stores and side-loading on its platforms. 

It’s currently unclear how Apple intends to implement the EU rules. However, reports suggest that Apple is preparing the iOS 17 to comply with the new DMA regulations in Europe. So Fortnite could return to iOS — in theory — when Apple complies with the new law. 

However, it won’t be through the App Store. Other changes that the Digital Markets Act could enforce are: 

  •  Opening more Apple APIs to third-party apps
  • Allowing users to install third-party payments
  • Removing the requirement for third-party web browsers to use WebKit

With that said, Apple maintains that its App Store practices are necessary to create a safe environment for developers and users to explore apps. 

