Find My App Reunites F1 Racer Sebastian Vettel with Stolen AirPods

F1 drivers chase each other down a different circuit every weekend in a bid to secure a podium finish. Ahead of this weekend’s Monaco GP, veteran F1 racer Sebastian Vettel had to engage in a chase of his own to recover his stolen belongings in Barcelona. BBC reports that Apple’s Find My network played a key role in assisting Vettel.

The publication reports that Vettel’s bag was stolen outside a hotel in the city. Instead of reporting the theft to the police and hoping for the best, the Aston Martin driver took matters into his own hands and used the Find My app on his iPhone to track the location of the stolen bag, following the thieves throughout the city on a scooter.

A spokesperson for Aston Martin clarified that although an AirTag wasn’t attached to the stolen bag, it contained Vettel’s Find My compatible headphones (presumably AirPods).

Unfortunately for him, the thieves probably rummaged through the bag’s contents, found the AirPods, and noted that they could be tracked using the Find My network. Vettel successfully tracked down the AirPods, but he found them discarded on the street. Because other items in the bag were still in the thieves’ possession, the theft was subsequently reported to the local police.

While Vettel’s search only helped him recover his AirPods, several other people have been reunited with kidnapped loved ones and alerted of stalkers through Apple’s Find My network. Besides locating and detecting unwanted AirTags, the Find My app on iPhone can help you locate your lost AirPods 3, AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max.