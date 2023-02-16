Gurman: Apple Delays Launch of AR/VR Headset to WWDC in June

According to a new report from the reliable leaker Mark Gurman, Apple has delayed the launch of the Mixed Reality AR/VR headset to WWDC 2023 in June.

Apple had originally intended to launch its AR/VR headset at an event in April. However, the launch has now been delayed to the summer. The delay came after extensive product testing, which revealed that there are critical hardware and software issues with the Mixed Reality headset and require resolution before launch.

This is not the first time Apple has delayed the launch of the Mixed Reality headset. The headset was originally scheduled to debut in the mid of 2022. It was, however, rescheduled to January 2023 and later to April 2023. Now, the launch has been postponed yet again to June 2023.

Apple is still working to fix problems with the hand and eye control functions of the AR/VR headset. As previously revealed before, users will be able to control the headset with both eye movements and hand gestures. However, product testing has revealed issues with the feature and will require further development before launch.

Gurman also says that after the headset is shown off at WWDC, Apple will continue to work on it before putting it up for sale later in the year. He cautions that the timing of the launch could change again, but Apple wants to have it available for purchase by the end of 2023 because it is the company’s headline product of the year.

Apple’s AR/VR headset is anticipated to deliver both augmented and virtual reality experiences through the use of displays and transparent lenses. According to previous reports, Apple’s Reality Pro headset will showcase a range of features such as two 8K displays, numerous cameras, and an M1 Pro-like chipset.

Source: Bloomberg