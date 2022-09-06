Gurman: Apple is Developing at Least Three AR/VR Devices

BY Dave Johnson

Published 6 Sep 2022

Contrary to recent rumors, Apple may release more than two mixed-reality devices. In his latest Power On newsletter, Mark Gurman claimed that the tech giant is working on at least three AR/VR devices. 

Apple’s interest in exploring augmented and virtual reality product categories is no secret.   

In 2019, the tech giant published RealityKit, a framework to help developers create augmented reality experiences. Then last week, Apple reportedly started the trademark filing process of reality-related names, such as Reality One, Reality Pro, and Reality Processor. 

However, the prevailing rumor always suggested that the Cupertino-based company was working on two devices — a VR headset and AR glasses. But that may not be entirely true. 

According to Mark Gurman’s Power On newsletter, Apple is working on at least three new headsets codenamed N301, N602, and N421. However, the Bloomberg report noted that Apple wouldn’t discuss its headset plans at the September 7 event. 

Here’s what we know so far about the three devices. 

About Apple’s Three AR/VR Devices

According to Gurman, Apple will likely replace the codename N301 with Apple Reality Pro. The device will reportedly be a mixed reality model set to compete with the upcoming Meta’s Quest Pro. 

Gurman explained in the newsletter:

“In January, I had heard that Apple was discussing calling the headset either Apple Reality or Apple Vision. It now appears that the company has landed on some version of Apple Reality as the name.”

As for the N602, the Bloomberg newsletter claimed that it would be a second-generation release with two variants. While the first variant will offer upgrades over the previous model, the second variant will be an affordable alternative. 

Unlike the first two, the N421 model won’t be a virtual reality headset. Instead, it’ll be what Gurman described as “Apple’s long-held dream of augmented reality glasses.” 

Apple’s first mixed reality headset will reportedly launch in 2023 at a whopping $3,000 price tag. 

