How To Add A Printer To Your Mac: A Comprehensive Guide

BY Dan Manning Published 4 May 2022

Adding a printer to your Mac is a very simple process but can be confusing if you have never done it before. In this comprehensive guide, we will walk you through the entire process step-by-step. We will discuss how to add a printer to your Mac whether you are using a wired or wireless connection.

Why Do You Need To Add A Printer To A Mac?

Some printers do not automatically get installed when you plug them into your Mac. In order to use the printer, you will need to install it manually. Other printers may not be compatible with your Mac and will require special software in order to work properly.

Wireless printers, on the other hand, might not automatically get installed because they need to be connected to your network before you can use them. Therefore, you need to know how to add a printer to your Mac in order to take full advantage of its features.

Installing A Printer On A Mac

There are two ways to install a printer on a Mac: using a USB cable or connecting wirelessly. Let’s discuss each method in detail.

What You Will Need

In order to add a printer to your Mac, you will need the following:

The printer

A USB cable (for wired connection)

OR a wireless network (for wireless connection)

What Kind Of Connection Does Your Printer Have?

This is an important question to answer before adding a printer to your Mac. After all, you need to know what kind of connection the printer has in order to choose the right installation method.

Most printers nowadays are equipped with a USB port, which means they can be connected to a computer using a USB cable. If your printer does not have a USB port, then it probably has a wireless network interface.

Check if Your Printer Is Compatible

The next thing you need to do is to check if your printer is compatible with your Mac. To do this, you can go to the website of the printer’s manufacturer and look for information on compatibility.

You can also find this information in the documentation that came with your printer. Once you have verified that your printer is compatible, you can proceed to the process of connecting your printer to your Mac.

Connecting A USB Printer To Your Mack

Most USB printers can be connected directly to your Mac. To do this, simply connect the USB cable from your printer to an available USB port on your Mac. In some cases, you may need to install additional software from the manufacturer in order for your printer to work properly.

1. Update your printer software on your Mac. Make sure that you check your printer’s manual to see if there are any specific instructions for software updates that you need to comply with.

2. Prepare your USB printer by installing the ink or the toner, depending on the model, and load paper into the input tray.

3. Turn on your printer and make sure it does not show any errors.

4. Connect the USB cable of your printer to your Mac. If it prompts you to install additional software, follow the on-screen instructions.

5. Click the Apple icon at the top left of your screen and select “System Preferences.”





6. Click “Printers & Scanners,” then click “+” to add a new printer.





7. Select your printer from the list, then click “Add.” Your printer should now be added and ready to use!





If you have any issues adding your printer or using it, consult your printer’s manual or contact the manufacturer for support. One important thing to remember for Mac computers is that there are some models that do not come with a USB port. In this case, you’ll need to buy a USB-C to USB adapter in order to connect your printer.

Connecting A Wireless Printer To Your Mac

Adding a wireless printer to your Mac is a little different than adding a USB printer. Follow the steps below to connect a wireless printer to your Mac:

1. Make sure that your printer is turned on and is connected to the same Wi-Fi network as your computer.

2. Once that’s done, open up System Preferences and click “Printers & Scanners.” Your printer’s name should appear on the list of devices on the left side.





3. If the name of your printer does not appear, click “+” to add a new printer, and select the “IP” tab.





4. Next to “Address,” enter your printer’s IP address. This can be found in the printer’s settings menu.

5. Once you’ve entered the IP address, click “Add.”

Your wireless printer should now be added to your Mac!

If your printer prompts you to download drivers, be sure to do so. These drivers are what enable your computer to communicate with the printer. Also, you should adhere to software updates for your printer to ensure that it stays compatible with your Mac.

Now that you have connected your Mac and printer, you can start printing! Just remember to always check for updates and keep your drivers up-to-date.