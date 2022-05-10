How To Change the Login Password on Your Mac

BY Dan Manning Published 10 May 2022

There are times when you need to change the login password on your Mac. One of the main reasons why you need to do this is to revamp the security of your Mac. Whatever the reason, changing your login password is a pretty easy process. Here’s how to do it:

Step 1: First, open up System Preferences. You can do this by clicking on the Apple icon in the top left corner of your screen and then selecting System Preferences.

Step 2: Once you’ve opened up System Preferences, click on the Users & Groups icon.

3. Now, select your username from the list of users on the left-hand side.

4. Click on the Change Password button.

5. Enter your old password, then enter your new password twice.

6. Click on the Change Password button again and you’re all done!

Why Update Your Mac’s Password Regularly?

It’s important to update your Mac’s login password from time to time for security reasons. If someone were to gain access to your computer, they would be able to log in with your current password and potentially access sensitive information. Updating your password on a regular basis helps to prevent this from happening.

Make sure to always be vigilant about changing your passwords- not just on your computer, but on all devices and accounts that you have. This way, you can always be confident that your information is safe and secure.

What If I Forget My Mac’s Login Password?

In the event that you forget your login password, there are a few different ways that you can go about changing it. One option is to use the “Forgot Password” feature on the login screen. This will allow you to reset your password using the Apple ID that is associated with your account.

Another option is to use a recovery disk or drive. If you have created one of these for your Mac, you can use it to reset your password.

Finally, if you are unable to change your password using either of the above methods, you can always contact Apple support for assistance. Next time, make sure to choose a password that you will remember. This way, you won’t have to go through the process of recovering your password.