iOS 16.0.3 Download Available Now

Apple today released iOS 16.0.3 to the general public. The new iOS 16 build comes two weeks after Apple released iOS 16.0.2 to the public in late September. The new version contains performance improvements for notifications and fixes for iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro’s Camera app.

The new iOS 16 version comes with the build number 20A392 and can be downloaded by going to Settings > General > Software Update. All the devices compatible with iOS 16 can download the new version on their iPhones. For those unaware, iOS 16 is compatible with the iPhone 8 and the models released after it. Support for several older iPhones, including the iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, and original iPhone SE, has been dropped.

Here’s the official changelog of iOS 16.0.3 from Apple:

Incoming call and app notifications may be delayed or not delivered on iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max

Low microphone volume can occur during CarPlay phone calls on iPhone 14 models

Camera may be slow to launch or switch between modes on iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max

Mail crashes on launch after receiving a malformed email

It is currently unknown if iOS 16.0.3 contains a fix for battery life issues. Many users, since updating to iOS 16 and even updating to iOS 16.0.2, have been flooding social media platforms and forums complaining about the battery life of their iPhones on iOS 16. Apple specifically doesn’t cite if the new version contains fixes for bad battery life. We’ll update this page in case we hear a word on it.

Along with iOS 16.0.3, Apple has also released watchOS 9.0.2 to the general public. The new watchOS version contains fixes for the microphone bug and Spotify interruptions. Apple also says that watchOS 9.0.2 contains fixes for incomplete syncing of Wallet and Fitness data for newly paired Apple Watch.

Have you installed the new iOS 16 build on your iPhone? Have you noticed any changes? Let us know in the comments section below!