iOS 16.1 Could Bring Adaptive Transparency to Original AirPods Pro

Apple released iOS 16.1 beta 3 to developers earlier this week. According to a new report, the latest iOS beta build adds the Adaptive Transparency feature, which Apple announced with the AirPods Pro 2, to the original AirPods Pro.

Transparency Mode on AirPods Pro and AirPods Max lets users hear the world around them without having to take off the earphones. On the other hand, the new Adaptive Transparency mode blocks out loud sounds, such as sirens, construction work, or loudspeakers at a concert, without blocking out all noise.

While the Adaptive Transparency feature is exclusive to the second-generation AirPods Pro, it has shown up for a Reddit user on first-generation ‌AirPods Pro‌ running the 5A304A beta firmware. It is, however, unclear at this point whether the feature actually works or if it’s just a bug.

The ‌H2 chip in the second-generation AirPod Pro allows the Adaptive Transparency feature to work. Therefore, it is unclear how it works in comparison to the H1 chip in the original AirPod Pro. In addition to Adaptive Transparency, iOS 16.1 will bring many features, including Live Activities, a dynamic battery bar, tweaked screenshot UI, redesigned wallpaper selection screen in the Settings app, and more.

Have you installed the latest beta build on your iPhone and AirPods Pro and see the option pop up in Settings? What do you think of it? Let us know in the comments section below!

Source: Reddit