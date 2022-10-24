iOS 16.1 Download Available Now

After weeks and weeks of beta testing, Apple officially released iOS 16.1 stable version to public users today. You can now download and install the latest iOS 16.1 update, which comes with many new features, on your iPhone.

In iOS 16.1, Apple has not only fixed most bugs from iOS 16 but has also added a lot of new features. New features include a new dynamic battery indicator, Clean Energy Charging, tweaked screenshot UI, and more. Here are some of the major features that the new version brings:

1. Dynamic Battery Indicator

With iOS 16, Apple finally added the battery percentage to the status bar on the iPhones with a notch. However, the battery status implementation confused a lot of people as the bar always remained full regardless of the battery level.

In iOS 16.1, Apple has added a new dynamic battery indicator that changes according to the battery level. It is now easier to tell how much power your iPhone has, thanks to the new battery indicator. In addition, Apple has slightly increased the size of the battery icon’s font.

2. Live Activities API

Live Activity was a major part of the iOS 16 announcement at WWDC 2022. However, the feature never saw the light of day with the public release of iOS 16. As the name suggests, Live Activities allow you to glance over real-time progress right from the redesigned lock screen. For example, you can track your upcoming Uber ride, live NFL score via ESPN, or pizza from Uber Eats without unlocking the phone.

Live Activities also neatly integrates with the Dynamic Island on iPhone 14 Pro models. Apple has already released Live Activities APIs for developers, and we can’t wait to see how they utilize it with third-party apps.

3. Clean Energy Charging

Clean Energy Charging is yet another environment-friendly push from Apple to reduce carbon footprint. The option selectively charges when lower carbon emission electricity is available. It’s enabled by default and won’t affect how you use your iPhone daily. After downloading iOS 16.1, you can access Clean Energy Charging from Settings > Battery > Battery Health & Charging option.

4. Wallpaper Picker Changes

One of the key highlights of iOS 16 is the new customizable Lock Screen. Apple now allows you to change the font, add widgets, and do a lot more with your iPhone’s Lock Screen. With the latest iOS 16.1 build, Apple continues to add more and more changes, optimizing this feature even further.

The company now allows users to swap between wallpapers from the Wallpaper section of the Settings app. In addition, the design has been tweaked to make it easier to add new wallpapers.

5. Tweaked Screenshot UI

Apple has slightly tweaked the screenshot UI with iOS 16.1. Earlier, when you pressed “Done” after clicking a screenshot, a pop-up to delete the screenshot, copy and delete, and save it to the Photos app appeared from the bottom. But now, the option appears in the upper left corner above the “Done” button. The updated interface definitely makes the screenshot tool easier to use.

iOS 16.1 Compatibility

iOS 16.1 is compatible with the following iPhones:

iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 Mini

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11

2020 iPhone SE

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XS

iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 8

It is worth noting that iOS 16.1 is compatible only with the iPhone 8 and the models released after it. Apple has dropped support for many of the older iPhones with this release, including the iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, and original iPhone SE.

How to Download and Install iOS 16.1

Downloading iOS 16/1 on your iPhone is an easy and seamless process. However, we recommend that before you go ahead and download the OS on your device, you connect the device to a power source. It’s also worth noting that it will take a few minutes to an hour for the update to install on your iPhone since it is over 3/4GB in size.

Step 1. Once your iPhone is plugged in and connected via Wi-Fi, open the Settings app, and tap on General → Software Update. Your iPhone will automatically check for available updates and will inform you that the iOS 16.1 software update is available for download.

Step 2. The OS will present you with a screen detailing all the new features and improvements coming to your device with the iOS 16.1 update.

Your iPhone will continue to download the update and will send you a notification when the update is ready. Go back to Settings → General → Software Update, and then tap Install Now to install iOS 16.1 on your device.

Have you received the iOS 16.1 update on your device? How’s your experience been with it so far? Which feature did you like the most? Drop a comment down below and let us know!

Source: Apple Releases