iOS 16.2 to Enable 5G Support for iPhone Users in India

iPhone 12, iPhone 13, and iPhone 14 users in India will get a taste of 5G next week.

Apple has confirmed to The Indian Express that the next beta of iOS 16.2 for iPhone will enable support for 5G networks in India. 5G support for both Jio and Airtel — operators with the major share of subscribers in India — will be enabled with iOS 16.2, Apple has confirmed. Beta users will be able to try it out next week, while stable users will receive the update in December 2022.

Apple users on Airtel and Jio who participate in the Beta Software Program will be able to try out 5G after the update next week. The Apple Beta Software Program lets users try out pre-release software and experience the latest features before the software becomes publicly available.

Airtel currently provides 5G services in eight Indian cities, including Delhi, Nagpur, Varanasi, Chennai, Hyderabad, Siliguri, Bengaluru, and Mumbai. On the other hand, Jio provides 5G services in five cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Varanasi, and Chennai. Both operators claim that 5G services will be available in all of India by the end of next year.

The first beta of iOS 16.2 was released to developers and public beta testers last week, and the stable version is expected to be released by mid-December, around the same time that Apple announced that 5G would be available in India. In addition to 5G support, iOS 16.2 includes support for the new Freeform app and the new Home app with revamped architecture.

Source: The Indian Express