iOS 16 Adoption Rate Faster Than iOS 15: Report

Apple released iOS 16 to the general public a few days ago. A new report now claims that the iOS 16 adoption rate is much faster as compared to iOS 15, even though the newer software supports less number of devices compared to the last year’s OS.

The report by Mixpanel (via 9to5Mac) says that people are more eager to download iOS 16 than iOS 15. The data shows that iOS 16 was installed by 6.71% on the first day, while iOS 15 was installed by 6.48% of the users on day one. Interestingly though, iOS 14 had the best install of all the recent releases, with over 9% of users installing it on the first day of its availability.

After three days, iOS 16 has 10.45% of adoption, while iOS 15 had 9.68%, and iOS 14 had 14.68%. iOS 14 was one of the major updates bringing home screen widgets and customizations for the first time. On the other hand, iOS 15 was more of a polishing update with few improvements. iOS 16 also brings many new features, including a new revamped Lock Screen, Passkeys, improvements to first-party apps, such as Messages, Mail, and more.

There’s a good chance this trend will continue as iOS 16 will be installed on more and more iPhones in the coming days. Overall, we don’t think iOS 16 will achieve iOS 14 adoption rates as it is compatible with less number of Apple devices compared to the last few iOS updates.

Have you installed the latest update on your iPhone yet? Which iOS 16 feature is your favorite? Post your comments below, and let us know what you think.

Via: 9to5Mac