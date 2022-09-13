iOS 16 Battery Life Test on iPhone 13, iPhone 12, and Older Models

Apple released iOS 16 to the general public yesterday. The new OS packs a lot of features, including the new customizable Lock Screen, battery indicator, improvements to first-party apps, and much more. However, every time user upgrades to the new iOS software, they’re wary of the effect it would have on their iPhone’s battery life. A newly published video on YouTube has now showcased the battery life performance of various iPhones running on iOS 16.

The video was published by the channel iAppleBytes. In the video, iPhone 8, iPhone SE, iPhone XR, iPhone 11, iPhone 12, and iPhone 13 can be seen running the latest version of iOS, i.e., iOS 16. The YouTuber used the reputed benchmarking utility Geekbench to test the battery life. To standardize the test, all the iPhones were charged to 100 percent and then set to run at 25 percent screen brightness. The auto-brightness setting was turned off. The phones were also connected to the same access point.

Smaller iPhones, such as the iPhone SE and iPhone 8, lasted only 3-4 hours before their battery ran out. The iPhone XR and the iPhone 11 lasted much longer than the smaller iPhones, with their runtime of about 5 hours and 45 minutes. On the other hand, iPhone 13 left every other iPhone in the dust with a total runtime of 9 hours and 4 minutes.

Based on the video, we can see that most devices, except the iPhone 8, have seen battery life improvements on iOS 16. You can check out the full video down below:

Have you installed iOS 16 on your iPhone? How has your phone’s performance and battery life been? Drop a comment down below and let us know!