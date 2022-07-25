Apple Discounting iPhone 13, iPhone 12, AirPods, & Apple Watch in China

For the first time, Apple is offering discounts on iPhone 12, iPhone 13, iPhone SE, and certain models of AirPods and Apple Watch in China. The company usually doesn’t run any promotions on the official online store in China, but in a rare move, Apple will be offering discounts on a whole range of products.

Discount of up to RMB 600 on iPhone 13 in China

The promotion runs from July 29 through August 1. During the offer, customers can save up to RMB 600 ($90) on iPhone 13 series. On 2020’s iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini, Apple is offering an RMB 500 discount. On the Special Edition products, namely iPhone SE (3rd Gen) and Apple Watch SE, customers can save up to RMB 200. Those looking for AirPods can grab a discount of RMB 250 on AirPods Pro and RMB 150 on AirPods 3rd Gen.

Weirdly, Apple is not offering discounts on any of the iPads, Macs, and even the last year’s Apple Watch Series 7. It’s worth noting that Apple is offering these discounts only if the customer is using certain payment methods at checkout. Eligibly payment methods include Alipay, Huabei Installment, China Merchants Bank, China Construction Bank, and Industrial and Commerical Bank of China. Apple is also placing a limit of only two purchases per product category.

Apple isn’t expected to launch a similar promotion in other countries. The company is already running a ‘Back to School’ promotion in several regions, such as the US, where it is offering gift cards of up to $150 on the purchase of select Mac and iPad models. While it is rare for Apple to offer discounts on official stores, the move comes after China’s economic situation starts to rebound after multiple COVID lockdowns.

Source: Bloomberg