Apple Starts Selling Refurbished iPhone 13 Models in the US

Nearly two years after its launch, Apple has started selling refurbished iPhone 13, 13 Pro, and 13 Pro Max on its online store in the US.

The iPhone 13 models were released back in September 2021 and are now available in the refurbished section of Apple’s online store. The iPhone 13 is available at $619, while the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max are available at $759 and $849, respectively. This means you can save about 12 percent ($80) on the 128GB model of the iPhone 13. The iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max are also available at a discount of around 25 percent compared to the original price.

While multiple configurations of the iPhone 13, 13 Pro, and 13 Pro Max have been added to the refurbished store, the iPhone 13 mini is not yet available. It is expected that Apple will add the mini model to the refurbished store soon. The company already sells the device in European refurbished stores.

It is important to note that refurbished iPhones come with a new battery, outer shell, and a fresh USB-C to Lightning cable. They are essentially identical to new factory fresh iPhones and are unlocked, so they can be used with any carrier. Apple offers the same one-year warranty on refurbished iPhones as it does on new models. You can also purchase extended AppleCare+ coverage for added protection.

➤ iPhone 13 [Apple Store]