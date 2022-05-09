Data Suggests iPhone 13 Series Is Apple’s Least Depreciating Smartphone Model Yet

BY Chandraveer Mathur

Published 9 May 2022

iPhone 13 mini design

According to recently released data, the iPhone 13 has retained its resale value better than rival flagship smartphones launched around the same time. So, if you’re looking to trade in your flagship and upgrade to the iPhone, you may have to spend a lot more money than an existing iPhone 13 user trading their device in.

Data collected by SellCell shows that the 128GB variant of the iPhone 13 Pro Max has depreciated the least of all the phones. Since its launch, it has depreciated just 3.8 percent, and the asking price for one in the “Like New” condition is comparable to that of a new device. A vanilla iPhone 13 in the same condition lost 18.7 percent of its value within a month after its debut. However, the phone sprang back and recovered some of its value because its depreciation has been pegged at 16.8 percent.

In fact, iPhone depreciation typically commences two months after introduction. However, the firm notes that the iPhone 13 series is the Cupertino giant’s least depreciating iPhone model to date.

iPhone 13 depreciation since launch SellCell data

On the other hand, flagship Android smartphones such as the Samsung Galaxy S22 series launched in February lost as much as 47 percent of their value since inception. The Google Pixel 6 series also depreciated by a whopping 42 percent since its launch in October.

SellCell Average Depreciation by Model

Specifically, the 128GB variant of the Galaxy S22+ 5G lost 58 percent of its value to depreciation in just two months after its debut. That is more depreciation than any other flagship smartphone SellCell studied and in an alarmingly short timespan. On the bright side, the Google Pixel 6 models have also recovered some of their lost value. The recovery is comparable to the iPhone 13 models, but Google’s models have depreciated more than Apple’s.

So, if you’re looking to get a new smartphone, you’re better off trading in an iPhone 13.

[Via SellCell]

