Google Could Soon Launch ‘Pixel Buds Pro’ to Take on Apple’s AirPods Pro

BY Chandraveer Mathur Published 5 May 2022

Google could soon launch an AirPods Pro competitor in the form of the “Pixel Buds Pro.” A new leak suggests Google’s upcoming in-ear true-wireless earphones could also compete with the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro for market share.

According to leaker Jon Prosser, Google plans to launch the Pixel Buds Pro “soon.” The leaker’s information comes just one week ahead of the Google I/O conference for developers. Prosser did not share specific details about the possible internal specifications of the Pixel Buds Pro. However, he claims that unlike the Apple AirPods Pro offered only in white, the new product will be available in four colors: Limoncello, Fog, Carbon, and Real Red.

Google Pixel Buds Pro coming 🔜 Real Red, Carbon, Limoncello, Fog — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) May 3, 2022

In terms of features, it is reasonable to expect the Pixel Buds Pro to live up to the Pixel branding with features such as Google Assistant support and Adaptive Sound technology that adjusts the sound’s volume based on your ambient sounds.

Besides the “Pro” branding, the upcoming Pixel product doesn’t share much with the AirPods Pro. Once the specifications are revealed, a head-to-head comparison should be possible.

The Pixel Buds A-series on store shelves today sport silicone ear tips and cost just $99, a fraction of the AirPods Pro’s $249 asking price. However, it also lacks premium-tier features such as Active Noise Cancellation (ANC). The Pixel Buds A-series cannot even be compared to the newer and more affordable AirPods 3, which retail for $179. So, a Pro version of the Pixel Buds should be on the horizon.