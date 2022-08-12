iOS 16 Will Detail What’s New in AirPods Firmware Updates

With iOS 16, Apple will begin sharing more details about what’s new in AirPods firmware updates.

Currently, any firmware update for your AirPods, AirPods Pro, or AirPods Max doesn’t list a lot of information, like new features or underlying bug fixes. But according to a post on Reddit, Apple plans to link to a support document with details of the latest firmware update starting with iOS 16.

In iOS 16 beta 5, go to Settings > General > About > AirPods and select Firmware Version. Once here, Apple lets the user know the current AirPods firmware version with a link to its details on its support page.

According to the comments in the Reddit post, the Firmware Version page will also show the charging case version along with the AirPods version. It also appears the option to install the updates manually remains out of reach. In its current form, users must continue to rely on automatic updates.

Similar to AirTag firmware update documentation, users can look forward to the tech giant’s fresh transparency in firmware updates for AirPods when iOS 16 is officially planned for release in September.

Source: MacRumors