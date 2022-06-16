iOS 16 Makes It Easier to Convert Units of Measurement in Messages and Other Apps

BY Chandraveer Mathur

Published 16 Jun 2022

iOS 16 Unsplash

Apple mentioned a lot of new features when it announced iOS 16 on stage at WWDC 2022. Although the revamped lock screen makes it worth the upgrade, this iOS update packs several quality-of-life improvements, such as unit conversions. This recently-discovered feature could be a boon if you work with an international team or have friends and family living overseas.

When collaborating with international teams or just interacting with friends and family living overseas, units of measurement for weight, length, temperature, etc., hamstring the seamlessness of the conversation. Some countries use pounds, inches, and gallons, while others use kilograms, meters, and liters. MacStories editor-in-chief Federico Viticci took to Twitter to share that iOS 16 makes it easy to convert units to the ones you use locally.

When your friend in Asia says they are boiling up in 45-degree Celsius heat, you just need to tap on the Celsius measurement on your iPhone to see the conversion to Fahrenheit. Viticci notes that the conversions are available “everywhere,” including in the Messages app.

iOS 16 converts the units for almost every daily-use measurement which doesn’t have a standardized unit, including currency, weight, volume, time zones, etc. Developers are the only ones able to enjoy this feature at present. When an iOS 16 public beta build rolls out in June, more people will be able to avail the convenience. Besides this, Apple has included many more new features in iOS 16.

Related Articles

iOS 16

How to Download and Install iOS 16 Beta on iPhone Right Now

Parth Shah
iOS 16

iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 Beta 1 Download Available Now

Chandraveer Mathur
iPadOS 16

iPadOS 16 Announced with Stage Manager, Gaming Improvements, More

Chandraveer Mathur
iOS 16 hero

iOS 16 Supported Devices: All the iPhones Compatible with iOS 16

Parth Shah
must-have-ipad-pro-pencil-apps-featured

IPAD PRO 2

Oct 30, 2016

11 Must Have Apps for Apple Pencil and iPad Pro Users

Khamosh Pathak

iPad Pro is a beast of a machine. Yes, it runs iOS but don’t let that fool you. iOS has many ways to be productive and for doing creative work. Granted, it’s different

Read More

MACOS

Jun 13, 2016

‘Apple File System’ Is the Company’s New File System for watchOS, iOS, tvOS, and macOS

Rajesh Pandey

It has long been rumored that Apple is working on a new file system to replace the archaic HFS+ file system that macOS currently uses. The company was expected to announce a new file system

Read More
Apple volunteer

APPLE NEWS

Mar 16, 2015

‘Apple Global Volunteer Program’ will let employees sign up to help local communities

Evan Selleck

Apple is no stranger to donating large sums of money to a cause, or to even help diversification within the tech industry. But now it's aiming to donate some individual human hours as well,

Read More

Want to know more about apple Products

We launch new articles subscribe and get updated. MAX 1 email a week. No spam, ever.

Cancel