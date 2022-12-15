iOS 16.3 and iPadOS 16.3 Beta 1 Features: What’s New

BY Sriansh

Published 15 Dec 2022

iPhone 14 Pro iOS 16.1

Apple released iOS 16.3 and iPadOS 16.3 Beta 1 to developers earlier this week. The new builds come with a number of changes and features. Here is everything new that we have found in iOS 16.3 and iPadOS 16.3 Beta 1.

iOS 16.3 & iPadOS 16.3 Beta 1 Features: What’s new

Table of contents:

Support for Physical Apple ID Security Keys

iCloud Encryption Backup Announcement

iOS 16.3 Beta 1 adds support for physical Apple ID security keys. This new feature, which is set to be introduced in 2023, will provide users with the option to add a third-party security key to their Apple ID for extra protection. 

Physical security keys are designed to (eventually) replace the confirmation codes that Apple currently uses for authentication purposes. When logging into a new device or accessing an Apple ID, users will be required to use their physical security key in addition to their password. This added layer of security will provide strong protection against phishing and unauthorized account access.

Apple says that the security key can be set up on devices running the beta by going to the ‌Apple ID‌ > Security Keys section and following the instructions. The iPhone, iPad, and Mac will all support FIDO Certified security keys.

New Animation for HomePod Handoff

iOS 16.3 beta 1 HomePod Handoff

In addition to support for physical security keys, Apple has also added a new Handoff animation for HomePod in the new beta build. The new guide explains how to use the two devices in conjunction with one another.

While Handoff is not a new feature, the new animation explains how a user can bring their iPhone close to their HomePod to see playback controls or to move audio between the devices. This is a small change, but it is useful for those who are not familiar with all the features of their HomePod.

[Image via: 9to5Mac]

Related Articles

Apple Adds 700 New Price Points for App Store Apps

Dave Johnson
TSMC Apple Chip Chipset

Tim Cook Confirms Apple Will Soon Use Made in America Chips

Sriansh
Apple Music Sing Mode

Apple Music Sing Mode Introduced for Karaoke Fans

Sriansh

Apple Extends Self Service Repair Program to Europe

Dave Johnson
must-have-ipad-pro-pencil-apps-featured

IPAD PRO 2

Oct 30, 2016

11 Must Have Apps for Apple Pencil and iPad Pro Users

Khamosh Pathak

iPad Pro is a beast of a machine. Yes, it runs iOS but don’t let that fool you. iOS has many ways to be productive and for doing creative work. Granted, it’s different

Read More

MACOS

Jun 13, 2016

‘Apple File System’ Is the Company’s New File System for watchOS, iOS, tvOS, and macOS

Rajesh Pandey

It has long been rumored that Apple is working on a new file system to replace the archaic HFS+ file system that macOS currently uses. The company was expected to announce a new file system

Read More
Apple volunteer

APPLE NEWS

Mar 16, 2015

‘Apple Global Volunteer Program’ will let employees sign up to help local communities

Evan Selleck

Apple is no stranger to donating large sums of money to a cause, or to even help diversification within the tech industry. But now it's aiming to donate some individual human hours as well,

Read More

Want to know more about apple Products

We launch new articles subscribe and get updated. MAX 1 email a week. No spam, ever.

Cancel