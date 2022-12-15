iOS 16.3 and iPadOS 16.3 Beta 1 Features: What’s New

Apple released iOS 16.3 and iPadOS 16.3 Beta 1 to developers earlier this week. The new builds come with a number of changes and features. Here is everything new that we have found in iOS 16.3 and iPadOS 16.3 Beta 1.

iOS 16.3 & iPadOS 16.3 Beta 1 Features: What’s new

Table of contents:

Support for Physical Apple ID Security Keys

iOS 16.3 Beta 1 adds support for physical Apple ID security keys. This new feature, which is set to be introduced in 2023, will provide users with the option to add a third-party security key to their Apple ID for extra protection.

Physical security keys are designed to (eventually) replace the confirmation codes that Apple currently uses for authentication purposes. When logging into a new device or accessing an Apple ID, users will be required to use their physical security key in addition to their password. This added layer of security will provide strong protection against phishing and unauthorized account access.

Apple says that the security key can be set up on devices running the beta by going to the ‌Apple ID‌ > Security Keys section and following the instructions. The iPhone, iPad, and Mac will all support FIDO Certified security keys.

New Animation for HomePod Handoff

In addition to support for physical security keys, Apple has also added a new Handoff animation for HomePod in the new beta build. The new guide explains how to use the two devices in conjunction with one another.

While Handoff is not a new feature, the new animation explains how a user can bring their iPhone close to their HomePod to see playback controls or to move audio between the devices. This is a small change, but it is useful for those who are not familiar with all the features of their HomePod.