New Continuity Features Could Come to Apple’s Extended Reality

BY Dave Johnson

Published 2 Mar 2023

VR headset Unsplash

A recent patent suggests that Apple could bring new Continuity features to its forthcoming mixed-reality headset. 

Apple uses the term “Continuity” to describe how its devices interact seamlessly within the ecosystem. 

For example, Handoff allows iPhone users to switch to another nearby Apple device and pick up from the exact app they left off. Similarly, the Continuity camera allows macOS Ventura (or later) users to substitute an iPhone’s camera for the webcam. 

There are several other Continuity features within the Apple ecosystem, such as: 

  •  AirPlay to Mac
  • Auto Unlock and Approve with Apple Watch”
  • Universal Control
  • Universal Clipboard
  • Continuity Markup
  • Continuity Sketch
  • Sidecar

Yes, the list is quite long — but it could grow even longer soon. 

Last week, the European Patent Office published Apple’s recent patent application titled “Multi-Device Continuity for use with Extended Reality (XR) Systems.” The document shows how Continuity functions between an XR headset and other Apple devices might work. 

Here’s a breakdown. 

Continuity Operations Between Extended Reality and Other Apple Devices

In the first scenario, a headset wearer looks over at an email on an iPhone screen, which also includes a virtual replica of the Mail app’s interface. Then the user can transfer the email to a larger virtual display suspended in an environment using a hand gesture or gaze switch. 

Another scenario involves users switching songs playing on the iPhone’s media app to the HomePod with just a gaze. That means you won’t need to approach the smart speaker to transfer the music— you only need to look at it. 

“This handoff logic can be via a direct peer-to-peer connection and/or facilitated by a cloud server,” note the patent authors.

The patent includes several other scenarios that show the XR headset “managing continuous transfer of control between other devices in the system responsive to three-dimensional location-based user inputs, and/or… one or more of the other devices and the device itself.”

The number of Continuity features expected from Apple’s forthcoming XR headset is unclear. However, a recent report from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman suggests that the headset could launch at WWDC in June. 

So there’s time to learn more about the device. 

Related Articles

3nm chip apple tsmc

Apple Secures All Orders for TSMC’s 3nm Chips for iPhone 15 Pro and M3 Macs

Sriansh

iPhone 15 Lineup to Reportedly Feature RAM Improvements

Dave Johnson

Apple Store App Updated With Improved Sharing and Accessibility Features

Sriansh
Communication Safety

Communication Safety in Messages for Kids Expands to 6 More Countries

Sriansh
must-have-ipad-pro-pencil-apps-featured

IPAD PRO 2

Oct 30, 2016

11 Must Have Apps for Apple Pencil and iPad Pro Users

Khamosh Pathak

iPad Pro is a beast of a machine. Yes, it runs iOS but don’t let that fool you. iOS has many ways to be productive and for doing creative work. Granted, it’s different

Read More

MACOS

Jun 13, 2016

‘Apple File System’ Is the Company’s New File System for watchOS, iOS, tvOS, and macOS

Rajesh Pandey

It has long been rumored that Apple is working on a new file system to replace the archaic HFS+ file system that macOS currently uses. The company was expected to announce a new file system

Read More
Apple volunteer

APPLE NEWS

Mar 16, 2015

‘Apple Global Volunteer Program’ will let employees sign up to help local communities

Evan Selleck

Apple is no stranger to donating large sums of money to a cause, or to even help diversification within the tech industry. But now it's aiming to donate some individual human hours as well,

Read More

Want to know more about apple Products

We launch new articles subscribe and get updated. MAX 1 email a week. No spam, ever.

Cancel