Veteran Ford Staffer Resigns as Director of Automotive Safety Engineering, Joins Apple Car Project

BY Chandraveer Mathur Published 3 May 2022

According to a recent report, a Ford staffer for 31 years, Desi Ujkashevic, has parted ways with the American automaker to start working with Apple on its rumored car project.

Bloomberg cited information from people familiar with the matter, saying Ujkashevic joined Ford in 1991 and climbed the ranks until she quit as the global director of automotive safety engineering. The executive has overseen the engineering that went into the interiors, exteriors, chassis, and electrical components for several popular Ford models, including the Ford Escape, Explorer, and Fiesta. She also played a role in the development of some electric vehicles during her time with the company. Ford’s website reads:

“In her previous role, she was the Engineering Director for North American Vehicle Programs where she was responsible for Engineering for Car and Utility Programs managing engineering design deliverables including achievement of cost, profit, quality, and timing objectives. Prior to this, Desi was the Global Director, Interiors Engineering where she led the Strategy, Program execution, Quality and launch for Interiors on all Global Programs. Previous to this, Desi completed a 3-year international assignment in Germany, serving as Ford’s Director of Engineering for Body Systems and Design Operations.”

So, Ujkashevic could play a vital role in designing the Apple Car’s final form and safety features. Additionally, the report says Ujkashevic is experienced in navigating regulatory minefields. Apple would probably need all the help it can get in this regard before it ships autonomous electric vehicles to customers.

Interestingly, this isn’t the first time Apple has recruited experienced Ford staffers to collaborate on the Apple Car project. Last year, the iPhone maker hired Doug Field before the executive returned to ford in September 2021.

Presently, Apple Watch head Kevin Lynch has been tasked with leading the Apple Car team, in the wake of Field’s departure. The finished product is rumored to debut sometime around 2025.