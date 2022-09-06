Apple Watch Pro Could Have Exclusive Bands and Faces for Extreme Sport

BY Dave Johnson

Published 6 Sep 2022

Apple Watch Pro

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the upcoming Apple Watch Pro will have exclusive bands and faces for extreme sports. 

In barely 24 hours, Apple will announce several new devices at its Far Out event. Besides the iPhone 14, the event will reportedly feature AirPods Pro 2 and Apple Watch Series 8. 

Several rumors also suggest that the Cupertino-based company could announce a new Apple Watch Pro aimed at individuals who enjoy extreme sports. 

Leaked CAD renders already revealed the Pro Model’s final design. However, Mark Gurman has uncovered some information that the CAD drawings may have missed. 

In a recent tweet, the Bloomberg journalist claims that Apple will release various extreme sport-themed bands alongside the Apple Watch Pro. In other words, consumers willing to pay a little extra for the Pro model will enjoy exclusive bands. 

Gurman also believes the watch will feature new faces showing users dense fitness information. 

Apple has designed exclusive watch faces for specific Apple Watch models in the past. For example, the company created Nike and Hermes watch faces, including an “Explorer” watch face on the cellular version of the Apple Watch.

So an exclusive face for the new extreme-sport-focused smartwatch is not surprising. 

Apple Watch Series 8 and SE 2

Along with the Apple Watch Pro, Apple will reportedly announce the Apple Watch SE 2 and the Apple Watch Series 8.

While the Apple Watch SE 2 will retain the current model’s design and sensors, it could have a faster processor. On the other hand, the Apple Watch Series 8 is expected to come with a new body temperature sensor with the same design and size as the Series 7. 

Another rumor also suggests that the Apple Watch Series 8’s color option could include a new shade of red. 

Apple’s Far Out event will take place on September 7, and you can follow us for updates. 

