Leaked Apple Watch Pro CAD Renders Reveal Its Final Design

Apple is tipped to announce Apple Watch Pro at its ‘Far Out’ event later this week. This Watch will reportedly be targeted at sports professionals and offer premium features compared to the standard models. CAD renders of the Apple Watch Pro have now leaked ahead of the launch, providing a closer look at the device’s design.

Starting off with the display, the renders show that the screen on the watch is completely flat. This is different compared to the standard models, which feature curved edges around the display. However, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman claims that the sides of the device will be “rounded like the Series 7.”

The renders also reveal that Apple Watch Pro will come with a new physical button on the left side of the watch. According to Gurman, the left button will be programmable to do whatever you want. Pressing the button would allow Apple Watch Pro owners to instantly launch a specific app, feature, or workout.

The digital crown on the right-hand side sports a more rugged look compared to the current generation. The design leaks also show us that the Digital Crown and Side Button will be housed within a new chassis protrusion on the Apple Watch Pro, improving their accessibility.

Talking about the actual casing size, Mark Gurman has already revealed that Apple Watch Pro will feature a significantly larger display that will likely “be bigger than most wrists.” 91Mobiles now claims that Apple Watch Pro will come with a 49mm case size, meaning it will be quite chunky compared to the standard models.

Moreover, due to the bigger size, Apple is expected to launch some exclusive straps for the Apple Watch Pro. Past reports have also suggested that Apple Watch Pro will feature a titanium casing, longer battery life, and the S8 chip. It will likely be Apple’s most expensive smartwatch, with a price range of $900 to $999.

We now await its official announcement, which is just a couple of days away now. Make sure to check our website on the event day to stay up to date with all the latest happenings.

