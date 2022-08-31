Rumor: Apple Watch Series 8 Color Options to Include a New Shade of Red

According to a recent post, the Product Red color option of the Apple Watch Series 8 will be a new shade of red.

Apple is expected to announce new smartwatch models alongside the iPhone 14 series at its September 7 “Far Out” event. So it’s not surprising that leakers are sharing more tidbits on what to expect. One such leaker is Twitter user ShrimpApplePro.

Earlier in the month, ShrimpApplePro said that the Apple Watch Series 8 would come in eight colors. The stainless steel models would come in silver, gold, and graphite. On the other hand, the Apple Watch Series 8’s aluminum models color options will now include starlight, silver, midnight, and Product Red.

Now the Twitter user is revealing more about the red color option.

In a recent tweet, ShrimpApplePro claimed that the Series 8’s Product Red version would come in a different shade. While the Apple leaker didn’t say whether to expect a lighter or darker shade, the new red color option is an exciting change.

But that’s not all.

Other Apple Watch Series 8 Leaks

ShrimpApplePro says the upcoming Apple Watch will include 41 mm and 45 mm models, like the Series 7.

The leaker also notes that Apple will use the same seal box design for its Apple Watch Series 8, besides adding more glue underneath the pull tab. That way, it’ll leave glue traces when users tear the pull tab, indicating that the box has been opened.

“This will also apply for iPhone boxes,” says ShrimpApplePro.

Last year, the Apple Watch Series 7 wasn’t available for pre-order until almost a month after it was announced. Moreover, it suffered severe shipping delays, with buyers waiting several weeks to get their hands on the new smartwatch.

But that may not be the case this year.

“Stock and stuff are going well, so I assuming there will be little to no shipping delay when order it,” the Apple leaker tweeted.