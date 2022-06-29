Brazil Follows in EU’s Footsteps, Deliberating USB-C Mandate for iPhone

BY Chandraveer Mathur

Published 29 Jun 2022

USB C Unsplash

Immense pressure from regulators and governments worldwide looms over the horizon for Apple as more countries consider making USB-C the de-facto standard for charging electronic devices. The South-American nation of Brazil could also join the list of countries pushing for this mandate.

Tecnoblog reports that the Brazilian regulator known as Anatel has pitched new requirements for the standardization of smartphone charging ports. Anatel believes manufacturers should transition to USB-C because the standard offers “greater convenience for consumers” and reduces e-waste generation because customers can use the power adapters they already have. Notably, most Android smartphones already ship with USB-C ports. So, the regulator primarily intends to get Apple to transition to USB-C.

The purpose and supporting justification for Anatel’s argument seem to be derived from the EU’s push for USB-C. Regulators in both regions want to ensure standardization across smartphones, and both also exempt wirelessly charging devices from the mandate. Brazil is focused on standardization for smartphones, but the EU lawmakers also want to extend the scope of the law to tablets, cameras, headphones, speakers, and other consumer technology.

Anatel’s proposed legislation is in the public consultation phase at present. So, all Brazilians and tech giants in the country can put forth a point of view about the matter. The government is accepting opinions until August 26, 2022. If the law gets passed, all smartphones sold in Brazil will have to switch to USB-C starting on July 1, 2024.

Brazil isn’t the first to propose switching to USB-C and put pressure on Big Tech firms like Apple. The EU legislators were the first to suggest a transition. Earlier this month, US Senators Ed Markey, Elizabeth Warren, and Bernie Sanders penned a letter urging the US commerce department to do away with Apple’s Lightning connector. They also deemed it a prime “example of planned obsolescence.” If the legislation goes through in the US and EU, Apple could switch to USB-C worldwide because these are the company’s primary markets.

Meanwhile, Apple already uses USB-C on several devices, such as Macs and iPads. To defend the iPhone’s Lightning connector, the company argues that instead of reducing the generation of e-waste, switching to USB-C would create more waste in the form of all the Lightning accessories, which would become obsolete. Contrary to its outward adamance, several reputed industry analysts say Apple is already developing and testing a USB-C iPhone behind closed doors. The company could also make the iPhone completely port-less. Reports suggest the 2023 iPhone 15 could be the turning point for the company.

