USB-C iPhone in the Pipeline for 2023 Launch: Kuo

BY Chandraveer Mathur

Published 11 May 2022

USB C micro USB USB A Lightning cable

Apple continues to stick to its Lightning connector on the iPhone while a majority of the world’s devices have gracefully transitioned to USB-C. However, reputed Tianfeng International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo believes iPhone users won’t have to carry an extra cable around for much longer. He claims Apple will embrace USB-C in 2023 with the iPhone 15.

To date, we have only seen USB-C iPhones that hobbyists made. While the Cupertino giant has adopted USB-C for the iPad and Mac, iPhone users are forced to use the Lightning connector for charging their phones. It seemed Apple wouldn’t ditch its proprietary connector for years until the iPhone goes completely portless.

However, based on information gathered in a survey, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo believes Apple will make the switch to USB-C for the iPhone in the second half of 2023, around the same time the iPhone 15 will launch. The analyst adds that the transition would come with the benefit of faster charging and data transfer speeds as well. However, he believes the “final spec details” would depend on support baked into iOS.

Kuo previously speculated that Apple could continue using the Lightning port for the “foreseeable future.” He believed the switch to USB-C would compromise Apple’s MiFi business and the iPhone’s water resistance. The company seems to have changed its stance, and the mounting pressure from the European Union could be why.

Until the change comes to fruition, you can ditch the Lightning cable if you are okay with using a wireless charger wherever you go. This makes a ton of sense if you have other Apple gear that can be charged wirelessly, such as the Apple Watch. Perhaps investing in a good wireless charging pad could spell the end of your woes.

