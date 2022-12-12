Deal Alert: Save Big on Apple Pencil and iPad Accessories

If you got yourself a new iPad this Holiday season (or are planning to — hurry up, a lot of deals are going to run out soon!), then we have some good news for you. Apple Pencil 2 and many accessories, including Magic Keyboard and Smart Folio, are down to their lowest price on Amazon.

Apple Pencil 2: Save $40

Apple Pencil 2, which usually retails for $129 on Amazon, is down to just $89 today. The accessory is currently in stock and can be delivered on December 17 for Prime delivery or between December 20 and 21 for free delivery.

The second-generation Apple Pencil can be used with the iPad mini (6th generation), iPad Air (4th generation and later), 12.9-inch iPad Pro (3rd generation and later), and 11-inch iPad Pro (1st generation and later). Additionally, it can magnetically attach and pair to these iPad models. If you happen to have the latest iPad Pro models, you can even use the new Apple Pencil Hover feature for accurate creative work.

➤ Amazon — Apple Pencil 2 [Deal, $40 off]

Magic Keyboard: Save $90

Amazon is currently offering big discounts on Apple’s Magic Keyboard for the 11-inch iPad Pro and iPad Air. The keyboard, which was previously priced at $299, is now available for $209. This Magic Keyboard is compatible with all four generations of the 11-inch iPad Pro, as well as the fourth- and fifth-generation iPad Air models.

It features a full QWERTY keyboard, trackpad, USB-C port for charging, backlit keys, and a floating cantilever design. The iPad Pro or iPad Air attaches magnetically to the keyboard, and the keyboard’s Smart Connector allows for passthrough charging for the iPad. When closed, the Magic Keyboard provides front and back protection for the iPad.

➤ Amazon — Magic Keyboard [Deal, $90 off]

Smart Keyboard Folio: Save $53

The Smart Keyboard Folio, which usually retails for $180 on Amazon, is down to $125.99 right now. It is a keyboard accessory that provides a comfortable and convenient typing experience. It does not require any charging or pairing and protects the front and back of the iPad when attached. It is compatible with the iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation or later) and the iPad Air (5th and 4th Generation).

➤ Amazon — Smart Keyboard Folio [Deal, $53 off]