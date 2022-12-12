Deal Alert: Save Big on Apple Pencil and iPad Accessories

BY Sriansh

Published 12 Dec 2022

Apple Pencil 2 iPad Air Accessories Deal

If you got yourself a new iPad this Holiday season (or are planning to — hurry up, a lot of deals are going to run out soon!), then we have some good news for you. Apple Pencil 2 and many accessories, including Magic Keyboard and Smart Folio, are down to their lowest price on Amazon.

Apple Pencil 2: Save $40

Apple Pencil 2, which usually retails for $129 on Amazon, is down to just $89 today. The accessory is currently in stock and can be delivered on December 17 for Prime delivery or between December 20 and 21 for free delivery. 

The second-generation Apple Pencil can be used with the iPad mini (6th generation), iPad Air (4th generation and later), 12.9-inch iPad Pro (3rd generation and later), and 11-inch iPad Pro (1st generation and later). Additionally, it can magnetically attach and pair to these iPad models. If you happen to have the latest iPad Pro models, you can even use the new Apple Pencil Hover feature for accurate creative work. 

Amazon — Apple Pencil 2 [Deal, $40 off]

RELATED :iPad 10 Teardown Reveals Why It Doesn’t Support Apple Pencil 2

Magic Keyboard: Save $90

Amazon is currently offering big discounts on Apple’s Magic Keyboard for the 11-inch iPad Pro and iPad Air. The keyboard, which was previously priced at $299, is now available for $209. This Magic Keyboard is compatible with all four generations of the 11-inch iPad Pro, as well as the fourth- and fifth-generation iPad Air models.

It features a full QWERTY keyboard, trackpad, USB-C port for charging, backlit keys, and a floating cantilever design. The iPad Pro or iPad Air attaches magnetically to the keyboard, and the keyboard’s Smart Connector allows for passthrough charging for the iPad. When closed, the Magic Keyboard provides front and back protection for the iPad.

➤ Amazon — Magic Keyboard [Deal, $90 off]

Smart Keyboard Folio: Save $53

The Smart Keyboard Folio, which usually retails for $180 on Amazon, is down to $125.99 right now. It is a keyboard accessory that provides a comfortable and convenient typing experience. It does not require any charging or pairing and protects the front and back of the iPad when attached. It is compatible with the iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation or later) and the iPad Air (5th and 4th Generation).

Amazon — Smart Keyboard Folio [Deal, $53 off]

Related Articles

Apple Pencil Black

Apple Pencil Could Be Released in Black

Asif Shaik
2018 iPad Pro

2018 iPad Pro to Support Face ID in Landscape, 4K HDR Video Over USB-C, New Apple Pencil and More

Evan Selleck

How to Use Apple Pencil with Any iPhone or iPad

Ali Hassan Mahdi
iOS 11 Notes Paper Styles Lines and Grids

How to Change Background Paper Style in Notes App on iPad in iOS 11

Khamosh Pathak
must-have-ipad-pro-pencil-apps-featured

IPAD PRO 2

Oct 30, 2016

11 Must Have Apps for Apple Pencil and iPad Pro Users

Khamosh Pathak

iPad Pro is a beast of a machine. Yes, it runs iOS but don’t let that fool you. iOS has many ways to be productive and for doing creative work. Granted, it’s different

Read More

MACOS

Jun 13, 2016

‘Apple File System’ Is the Company’s New File System for watchOS, iOS, tvOS, and macOS

Rajesh Pandey

It has long been rumored that Apple is working on a new file system to replace the archaic HFS+ file system that macOS currently uses. The company was expected to announce a new file system

Read More
Apple volunteer

APPLE NEWS

Mar 16, 2015

‘Apple Global Volunteer Program’ will let employees sign up to help local communities

Evan Selleck

Apple is no stranger to donating large sums of money to a cause, or to even help diversification within the tech industry. But now it's aiming to donate some individual human hours as well,

Read More

Want to know more about apple Products

We launch new articles subscribe and get updated. MAX 1 email a week. No spam, ever.

Cancel